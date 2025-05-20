WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul Is Destined To Become A “Great World Champion”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is all in on Logan Paul’s future in WWE — so much so that he believes it’s only a matter of time before the current United States Champion captures one of the company’s top world titles.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL offered high praise for the social media sensation-turned-wrestler, confidently predicting Paul will eventually become a major force at the top of the card.

“Logan Paul is going to be a world champion. There’s no doubt about it,” JBL declared.

While JBL doesn’t believe that moment will come at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Paul is set to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, he made it clear that the future is bright.

“I don’t think it’s this weekend… You got Jey Uso, and you got to give him time. He is over like crazy right now… My opinion, you leave it on him [Jey].”

Despite not picking Paul to dethrone Uso just yet, JBL doubled down on his belief that Paul’s momentum and star power will inevitably take him to the top.

“But eventually, Logan Paul, that’s a heat-seeking missile,” JBL continued. “I’m such a fan of Logan Paul. He’s going to be a great world champion. I mean that. Not only a world champion — a great world champion. That’s gonna make some people mad.”

Logan Paul, who continues to impress with each WWE outing, currently holds the United States Championship and has teased bigger ambitions on multiple occasions. If JBL’s forecast holds true, it might not be long before Paul’s name is etched among WWE’s elite world champions.