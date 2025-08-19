WWE Hall Of Famer Compares Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania Promo To Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including Karrion Kross’s promo following WrestleMania 41.

Ray said, “Maybe, that was his ‘Austin 3:16’ moment. But they’re gonna go about it [in] a completely different way. Austin had his ‘3:16’ moment, but it wasn’t months later that the Austin thing kicked in, right? It wasn’t Hulkamania.”

He continued, “Hulkamania was overnight…That’s why you can’t compare anybody to Hulk Hogan. No matter where he shows up on the planet [snaps his fingers], instant success. Steve cuts the ‘3:16′ promo, and it takes time.”

Ray added, “Maybe that promo was Karrion Kross’ ‘3:16’ moment.”

