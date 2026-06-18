WWE Hall Of Famer On The Importance Of The Anoa’i Family In The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns referencing how The Bloodline has been with the company since Day 1.

Ray said, “That was my absolute favorite part of the promo. ‘We’ve been around forever. We’ve been here since Day 1. I’m not going to bore you with the recap of what we saw; we know what we saw. But when Roman started talking about Afa and Sika, and Yokozuna, and Rikishi, and he started naming…it’s almost like the floodgates got opened and all the memories come rushing back.”

On the importance of the Anoa’i Family in WWE:

“This is not about the modern-day Bloodline; this is about the Bloodline period. ‘We have been here from Day 1.’ And the Anoa’i family…has been the number one family in the WWE that’s not named McMahon. That Samoan Dynasty has been going on forever. And we got reminded of it last year. And in one moment in time, the Bloodline became even bigger to me last night than it ever has, because of being reminded.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)