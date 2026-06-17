WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches Major Twist For Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics.

One of the main subjects was his anticipation for the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER, in which Sami Zayn will serve as the special guest referee.

Ray said, “I would love to see something happen that shocked everybody. I would love to see a scenario in which Sami Zayn turned on Cody Rhodes, and Gunther was able to win, or I would love to see a scenario where, you know, if Gunther shoved Sami Zayn on his a*s and Sami helped Cody to go up. Anything that really intrigues me and makes me go, ‘Whoa, I can’t believe they did that.’ As opposed to, ‘Okay, I get it.’”

On the last time he was genuinely shocked by a wrestling angle:

“I don’t remember the last time we’ve come on [air and be surprised]. Maybe the show after Oba and Brock, but it was more about, ‘Holy ****, Brock retired.’ You know, we could come on and go, wow, that match was really good. We could come on any time on this show and pick a company and go, ‘Wow, that match was really good.’ But what was the last time you were like, ‘Holy ****.’ What was the last time we had a, you know, a Hogan joining the NWO moment?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)