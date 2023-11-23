WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Chelsea Green For “Maximizing Every Second Of TV Time That She’s Given”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on Chelsea Green’s current run on Busted Open Radio.

“Chelsea Green has been knocking it dead, knocking them dead, ever since she’s gotten back to the WWE. And I went on Twitter last night [Monday night], and I put Chelsea over. I said, ‘Chelsea maximizes every second of TV time that she’s given.’”

“You’re taught in the WWE that from the minute you go through that curtain — actually, from the second you go through that curtain to the second you come back through that curtain, you are working. You are 100% immersed in your character, which means you take nothing for granted. Your facials, your movements, how you act or react to anything. Chelsea reacts to everything so legitimately, so over the top, so entertaining, that it just catches my attention.”

You can check out the show below: