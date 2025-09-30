WWE Hall Of Famer Says The Hardys Deserve Credit For TNA’s Recent Success

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his belief that The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) deserve credit for TNA Wrestling’s recent success.

Ray said, “I said it on Busted Open and I said it last night on TNA television. TNA is where they’re at today, the resurgence of TNA is because of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Matt and Jeff are that hot of an act that they are the ones responsible for putting asses back in seats. When Matt and Jeff Hardy came back to TNA, that’s when fans started showing back up right after the whole D’Amore leaving, and then they hit this low point again where they were trying to find the right management, the right mix and creative, whatever. Matt and Jeff brought people back, so mad respect, mad props to Matt and Jeff for what they’ve been able to do. I wouldn’t be shocked if Matt and Jeff showed up on RAW or SmackDown and became RAW or SmackDown tag or WWE tag team champions. That’s how good the Hardys are at what they’re doing, even at this stage of the game.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.