WWE Intercontinental Title Challenge Issued By Matt Riddle To GUNTHER For MITB

It looks like we’ve got our Intercontinental Championship match for WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

Ahead of tonight’s go-home episode of Monday Night Raw in Savannah, Georgia, a WWE digital exclusive backstage interview segment was released that shed some light on this.

Byron Saxton spoke with Matt Riddle backstage at the site of tonight’s Raw show, where “The Original BRO” issued a challenge to Imperium leader GUNTHER for a showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 goes down on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England.