WWE Joins ‘USA SPORTS’ Along With PGA Tour, WNBA, NASCAR & More

“USA SPORTS” ANNOUNCED AS NEW BRAND AND DIVISION NAME FOR VERSANT’S SPORTS PORTFOLIO

USA Sports’ Robust Portfolio Across USA Network and Golf Channel Includes NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, WWE, WNBA, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball, DP World Tour, Augusta National Golf Club, College Golf, and League One Volleyball (LOVB)

November 12, 2025

USA Sports Will Present Nearly 1,000 Hours of Women’s Sports Programming in 2026 Across Its Platforms Including WNBA, LPGA Tour, and League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Golf Channel Maintains Own Strong Brand Identity as the TV Home of Golf in the United States; New Network Logo to Come in 2026

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 12, 2025 – VERSANT has announced USA Sports as the new brand and division name for the company’s robust sports portfolio across USA Network and Golf Channel.

USA Sports encompasses all sports properties and programming on VERSANT platforms including of NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, WWE, WNBA, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball, DP World Tour, Augusta National Golf Club, College Golf, and League One Volleyball (LOVB).

In total, USA Sports will present more than 10,000 hours of event, studio, and original sports programming across USA Network, Golf Channel, and CNBC in 2026.

“Our new USA Sports brand and division name leans into USA Network’s decades-long reputation as a top national sports and entertainment network,” said Matt Hong, President of USA Sports. “Our diverse portfolio of sports properties and programming across our platforms highlights top-tier global leagues and amplifies major events throughout the sports landscape. USA Sports has something for all sports fans across the country.”

Women’s sports are showcased prominently throughout USA Sports’ programming. Including coverage of the WNBA, LPGA Tour, college and amateur sports, and LOVB, USA Sports platforms will present roughly 1,000 hours of women’s sports programming in 2026.

The new USA Sports brand honors the rich history of sports programming on USA Network which dates back to 1979. Since its inception, USA Network has also presented coverage of the NBA, MLB, the Masters, the NHL, U.S. Open tennis, the Big East, and the ACC.

Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable channel founded in 1995 – maintains its own strong brand identity as the TV home of golf in the United States and will have a refreshed network logo heading into 2026. Additionally, CNBC will continue to air some USA Sports weekend programming.

Following is a property-by-property breakdown of USA Sports’ portfolio:

NASCAR

USA Network is the home of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and airs 10 Cup Series races annually – the most points-earning Cup Series races of any network. USA Sports also produces the final four races of the Playoffs on NBC/Peacock, including the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

PGA TOUR

Golf Channel is the home of the PGA TOUR with year-round tournament coverage, news, and analysis – including every Signature event and tentpole events such as the PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, and the biennial Presidents Cup – surrounded by critically-acclaimed news and analysis on studio shows such as Golf Today, Golf Central, and Live From. All-in, Golf Channel will present coverage of 45 PGA TOUR events in 2026 – more than double any other linear TV network – as well as exclusive linear coverage of the PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

PREMIER LEAGUE

For more than a decade, Premier League fans in the United States have watched their favorite clubs on USA Network, and more than 175 Premier League matches will air on USA Network over the course of the 2025-26 campaign.

WWE

USA Network is the weekly TV home of WWE with live primetime coverage of WWE Smackdown airing Friday nights regularly throughout the year.

WNBA

USA Network will be a destination for WNBA fans in 2026 with more than 50 games next season – including 2026 WNBA Finals games. The 2026 WNBA on USA schedule will be highlighted by Wednesday night doubleheaders, showcasing matchups across the Eastern and Western conferences.

USGA

USA Sports recently announced a six-year agreement with the USGA to present coverage of our national championships – the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open – on USA Network through 2032, as well as live coverage of the USGA’s prestigious amateur championships on Golf Channel. Live From, Golf Channel’s critically acclaimed studio show, provides comprehensive coverage on-site at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.

R&A

USA Network boasts coverage of both The Open Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, two of the most coveted titles internationally in the sport of golf. Golf Channel provides annual coverage of the Senior Open Championship. Live From the Open surrounds The Open Championship with comprehensive news and analysis on Golf Channel.

LPGA TOUR

Golf Channel is the home of the LPGA Tour, delivering comprehensive live coverage of the premier women’s professional tour beginning with the Tournament of Champions in January through the CME Group Tour Championship in November. Golf Channel also features exclusive coverage of the Ladies’ European Tour.

PGA OF AMERICA

USA Sports provides biennial coverage the Ryder Cup – one of the biggest events in all of golf – as well as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, and the PGA Professional Championship. Golf Channel surrounds the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup with its Live From week-long on-site studio show.

ATLANTIC 10

USA Sports will present more than 40 regular season A-10 men’s and women’s college basketball games on USA Network during the 2025-2026 season – highlighted by Saturday and Sunday double- and triple-headers – as well as men’s and women’s conference tournament games.

DP WORLD TOUR

Golf Channel will present comprehensive coverage of the DP World Tour in 2026, presenting all 35-plus events of the preeminent men’s professional tour of the European Tour group spanning 26 different countries.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

Golf Channel will be on-site at Augusta National Golf Club all week long with Live From The Masters, providing the most compelling pre- and post-round analysis for The Masters Tournament. Golf Channel also presents annual coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur held at Champions Retreat and Augusta National Golf Club, as well as the annual Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals which showcases junior golfers from ages 7-15 competing at Augusta National on the Sunday prior to the Masters.

COLLEGE GOLF

Golf Channel is the home of men’s and women’s college golf in the United States with live coverage of more than 10 events in the spring and fall of 2026, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Championships, the St Andrews Links Collegiate at St Andrews in Scotland, and the East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

LEAGUE ONE VOLLEYBALL (LOVB)

Earlier this year, USA Sports announced a multi-year deal with League One Volleyball (LOVB, pronounced “LOVE”), the premier women’s professional volleyball league in the U.S. Beginning in January 2026, USA Network will present a primetime Match of the Week on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET, culminating with the LOVB Championship Match on USA Network in April.

Additionally, USA Sports’ portfolio is complemented by VERSANT’s established digital and streaming sports businesses including GolfNow, the industry leader in golf course management technology and the world’s largest tee-time reservations platform; GolfPass, its golf membership program co-founded by Rory McIlroy; and youth sports technology and video platform SportsEngine.

About USA Sports

USA Sports is home to premier sporting events airing on USA Network, Golf Channel, and CNBC across the calendar year, including NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, WWE, WNBA, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball. DP World Tour, Augusta National Golf Channel, League One Volleyball (LOVB), and more. Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming and is the television home of the sport and industry in the United States. USA Sports is a division of VERSANT, Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) planned spin-off, which will be a leading independent publicly traded media company comprised of most of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and SportsEngine.

About VERSANT

VERSANT, Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) planned spin-off, will be a leading independent publicly traded media company comprised of most of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and SportsEngine. The well-capitalized company will have significant scale as a pure-play set of assets anchored by leading news, sports and entertainment content. The spin-off is expected to be completed in early 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.