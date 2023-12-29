WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Houston, TX 12/28/2023

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour live event from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shotzi defeats Iyo Sky via DQ due to interference from Bayley, tag team match made

* Shotzi & Bianca Belair defeat Bayley & Iyo Sky

* Bobby Lashley defeats Cameron Grimes

The Grayson Waller Effect segment with Austin Theory turns into a match with Butch.

* Butch defeats Austin Theory

* AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa

* The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeat Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford defeat The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)

* Street Fight Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso