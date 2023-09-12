WWE Main Event Spoilers For This Week

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event is in the books.

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to Monday Night Raw on September 11, 2023.

The following matches took place prior to the 9/11 Raw taping at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. for this week’s Main Event show, which premieres on Thursday, September 14, 2023 on Hulu.

WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 9/14/2023)

* Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss* The Viking Raiders defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton BenjaminTwo weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock.

