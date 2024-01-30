WWE Makes Two Big Announcements Ahead Of Post-Royal Rumble Episode Of RAW

WWE is going commercial-free for one-third of tonight’s show.

Ahead of the post-Royal Rumble 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. tonight at 8/7c, the company has made a special announcement regarding the opening hour of the three-hour show.

“Adam Pearce announces that the FIRST HOUR of WWE Raw will be commercial-free AND both Bayley & Cody Rhodes will be in the house TONIGHT!”

Check out the actual X post making the above announcement below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Tampa, FL.