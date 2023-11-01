WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 31, 2023

Night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 has arrived!

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with night two of the annual WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 two-night special event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Thea Hail & Jacy Jane for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American title, The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match, Robert Stone vs. Bron Breakker, as well as Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in the finals of the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night 2 results from Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC RESULTS (10/31/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 officially off-and-running on the USA Network.

Ghostbusters Shotzi & Scarlett Open The Show

We shoot to the parking lot where we see the Ghostbusters mobile pull up. Out pops Halloween Havoc co-hosts Shotzi and Scarlett dressed up like the Ghostbusters. They say it’s time for Halloween Havoc. “Who you gonna call?!” They walk off.

New Years Day Performs “Hurts Like Hell” Live

We shoot live inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where New Years Day plays “Hurts Like Hell” live as video footage of last week’s show and build-up for matches on tonight’s show cut back-and-forth with the live performance.

Tables, Ladders & Scares

The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto

The fans chant “NXT! NXT!” as the camera pans the arena after the live performance. Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. The theme for The Creed Brothers hit and out comes Julius and Brutus Creed through the crowd as Vic and Booker talk about their big win on WWE Monday Night Raw last night.

They settle into the ring and go forehead-to-forehead as the fans show them a ton of love. Their music wraps up. The theme for Angel & Humberto hits and out they come for our opening tag-team contest, which is the first-ever Tables, Ladders & Scares bout.

As Angel and Humberto near the ring, Julius and Brutus slide out to the floor and bring the fight to them at the end of the entrance aisle. The fans chant “Creed! Creed! Creed!” as they beat them down on the floor. The fans chant “We want tables!”

We see The Creed Brothers suplex Angel onto Humberto to put them through a table bridge set up on the floor. The fans react with a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant that is censored off of the broadcast. After the action resumes in the ring, we see Angel and Humberto start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor.

The heel duo beat down Julius and Brutus with a pair of steel chairs. They unfold the chairs and set them up facing each other. They head out to the floor where The Creed Brothers take back over. They put a ladder on both Angel and Humberto and stomp on it. Brutus then smashes the ladder with another ladder.

Ivy Nile is shown at ringside cheering them on as they pull out some more tables and set them up on the floor. After two tables are set up on the floor, the action returns in the ring, where two chairs are still unfolded and facing each other. A ladder bridge is also set up in the corner on the middle rope.

Angel & Humberto hit a slam on Julius off the top-rope onto the ladder bridge for a huge pop. They hoist Brutus up and hit a top-rope blockbuster on him to put him through a table set up on the floor. The fans chant “Holy sh*t!” again, and again it is censored off the broadcast. We head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some more hard-hitting back-and-forth action, with more tables and ladders spots. The finish comes when The Creed Brothers take out one member of the opposition by putting him through a table on the floor. In the ring, Brutus connects with a top-rope Brutus ball to put the other through a table for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Backstage With Shotzi, Scarlett, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

We shoot backstage and we see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn with co-hosts Shotzi and Scarlett. They are doing the ouji board and then Alba and Isla inform them something is going down in the other room that requires their attention.

Shotzi and Scarlett agree to let Alba and Isla run things while they deal with it. After they leave Alba and Isla salivate at the thought of controlling things right now tonight.

Tiffany Stratton Attacks Fallon Henley

We see Tiffany Stratton throwing a temper tantrum ahead of her match with Fallon Henley, which is up next. On that note, we shoot to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a quick message from Joe Gacy. He talks about being restraint-free now and on a path of vengeance. We return live inside the CWC where Fallon Henley’s theme hits.

As Henley makes her way out to the ring, she is attacked from behind by Tiffany Stratton. Stratton beats her down at ringside and leaves her laying. No match takes place.

Noam Dar & The Meta-Four Go On A Scooby-Doo Adventure

After the Stratton-Henley non-match wraps up, we shoot to a cinematic experience. Noam Dar and The Meta-Four, dressed up like Scooby-Doo and his gang, go through the dark in a haunted house of sorts.

As they do, we see them running into wild zombies, skeletons and other creepy crap along the way. It ends with a “To be continued …” graphic. God help us! We head to another commercial break.

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Nathan Frazer

Now it’s time for our first of three title bouts here at night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, as “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day puts his NXT North American Championship on-the-line against Hard-Hitting Truths’ Nathan Frazer.