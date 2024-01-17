WWE NXT Preview For Next Week: Match, Segment Announced

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT is already starting to take shape.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., one big match and segment were made official for next week’s show.

Scheduled for next Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA is the NXT Vengeance Day 2024 contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Additionally, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin will take on Axiom & Nathan Frazer in the first of two semifinal bouts in the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

