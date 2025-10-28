WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (10/28/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT on The CW Network is live tonight at 8/7c, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The following matches are advertised for the post-Halloween Havoc episode of the show:

* Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne

* Men’s Speed Tournament finals: Jasper Troy vs. Axiom

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lash Legend

