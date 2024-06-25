WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/25/2024): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on the USA Network live tonight, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Scheduled for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show is Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears, Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey, Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace, Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp, as well as Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Additionally, a No. 1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil match will take place, where the winners will move on to challenge for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 7.

Scheduled for the match are Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne, as well as Angel & Berto.

