WWE NXT Results – August 29, 2023

The road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Gigi Dolin vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Blair Davenport in a NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator, as well as The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match with The Creed Brothers’ NXT future on-the-line.

Also scheduled is Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey in NXT Global Heritage Invitational first-round matches, as well as Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (8/29/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week’s show underway. We then see the dual “In Memory Of” graphic in honor of the late Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt).

Steel Cage Match

The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

From there, we see a lengthy recap video package looking back at last week’s NXT Heatwave 2023 special event. When it wraps up, we shoot inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

We see the steel cage already lowered over the ring, with The Dyad duo of Jadder Reid and Rip Fowler already inside the ring. Ava and Joe Gacy are on the outside. The crowd boos as their entrance, already in progress, wraps up.

Now the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for The Creed Brothers hits and out comes Brutus and Julius Creed, who are immediately attacked by members of The Schism in masks and hoods surrounding the ring, as well as Gacy.

They end up locking Julius Creed inside the cage with The Dyad and leaving Brutus beat down on the outside of the cage. Fowler and Reid immediately begin double-teaming him and beating him down. He starts to show signs of life and fights back.

Julius hits a big one-on-two double-suplex and then drags Fowler and Reid’s faces across the mesh wall of the steel cage. After that, however, The Dyad end up taking back over. They knock Creed down and put the boots to him.

Creed fights back again and goes for a moonsault off the ropes, but they move and he lands on his feet. He ends up knocking them both down with a double clothesline. He gets the ankle lock on one member and with the other, hoists up and connects with a one-armed power bomb.

The Dyad take over again and they both lift Julius up and slam him into the cage wall. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match to determine The Creed Brothers’ future in NXT continues.

When we return from the break, we see The Dyad beating Julius into the cage wall as Ava and Joe Gacy taunt him from ringside. Brutus Creed is shown making his way out from the break, taking out masked members of The Schism as he makes his way towards the ring.

Brutus ends up ripping off the cage door, Kane’s WWE debut style, and makes his way into the cage as fans chant “Holy sh*t!” loud enough that it’s bleeped off the broadcast, silencing Booker T’s commentary every couple of words (hey, an upside!) As soon as Brutus gets in the ring, the match momentum shifts into The Creed Brothers’ favor.

He uses the cage door he ripped off as a weapon, hoisting it up and beating everyone down with it, Terry Funk twirling ladder style. He starts launching bodies into the cage walls as the crowd comes to life inside the CWC. Moments later, we see a stacked Brutus Bomb spot off the ropes for the win. The Creed Brothers are now reinstated in NXT.

Winners and REINSTATED in NXT: The Creed Brothers

The Street Profits & Massive Backstage Women’s Brawl

We see The Family with their NXT tag titles when Carmelo Hayes walks up with his NXT title. They banter it up and then The Street Profits come in.

Hayes heads off to handle business and then The Family and The Street Profits goof around when we see a giant women’s brawl break out behind them.

NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Charlie Dempsey vs. Butch

We shoot to a Roxanne Perez video package and hype for tonight’s fatal-four-way title eliminator to determine Tiffany Stratton’s next NXT Women’s Championship challenger for NXT No Mercy 2023.

Now we see Booker T and Vic Joseph standing next to the ring as they introduce a video package explaining the NXT Global Heritage Invitational, which kicks off tonight. After it wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the commercial time out, we see Charlie Dempsey in the ring and we see The Meta Four and Noam Dar in a special section, as it’s time for opening tourney action. Out next is Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Vic Joseph runs down the rules for these tourney bouts and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two immediately hit the mat, where Butch does his small-joint manipulation, bending fingers back and such, and Dempsey counters with his unique ground skills.

They fight back to their feet and the pace picks up a bit. Butch hits a big top-rope spot on Dempsey and then yanks his fingers back and snaps them. He hits his Bitter End finisher and gets the cover for the win. He has 1 win and 2 points and Dempsey has 1 loss and 0 points in the ongoing invitational. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Butch

Mustafa Ali Approaches Dragon Lee Backstage

When we return from the break, we see Dragon Lee standing backstage for an interview. As he talks about he and Lyra Valkyrie’s match against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on last week’s NXT Heatwave 2023 show, he is approached by Mustafa Ali, who complains to him about Dom being the NXT North American Champion.

Ilja Dragunov Heads To The Ring

Now we return inside the CWC where Ilja Dragunov heads to the ring in a suit after his memorable performance last week against Trick Williams at NXT Heatwave 2023. The crowd gives him a big sustained roar coming out.

We hear him talk about his match with Trick Williams and then begins being interrupted by Noam Dar and The Meta-Four in the balcony. They bicker back-and-forth until Dragunov threatens to go up and beat them up. Oro Mensah ends up coming down and getting beat down.

Von Wagner Announces No DQ Match For Next Week

We shoot backstage and Von Wagner addresses Bron Breakker’s attack. He says he’s pissed. He says come Tuesday, he better bring every ounce of energy he’s got because it’s the two of them in a No Disqualification match on next week’s show.

Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez vs. Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan

From there, we return inside the CWC where the women’s duo of Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez are shown making their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they do, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the team of Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan are shown finishing up their ring entrance, in progress. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Dana Brooke is showing more of her vicious streak as she has been displaying in recent weeks. Kelani Jordan is showing her impressive athleticism. Some miscommunication between the two leads to Vice and Lopez getting the win. Brooke screams in anger at ringside. Afterwards, we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes Talk Backstage

When we return, we see Trick Williams in his locker room when in comes NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. The two talk friendly at first, but then things get serious when Trick asks ‘Melo if he thinks he can beat Ilja Dragunov.

Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Dijak hits and out comes one of the bad asses of NXT. He settles in the ring with his black-and-white ring entrance as the fans boo. His music dies down.

Now the theme for Eddy Thorpe hits and out comes the recent NXT Underground winner to a big pop from the NXT Universe. Dijak runs up and the two start brawling in the aisle. They fight to the ring where the bell sounds to officially start the match.

Thorpe jumps into the early offensive lead, beating Dijak down and then hoisting him up and connecting with a brainbuster for a close early near fall attempt.

Dijak fights back with one hand and goes for a big super kick. He ends up decking Thorpe and both guys are down and slow to recover. The fans rally behind Thorpe with loud “Let’s go Eddy!” chants.

We see Dijak take his belt off and wrap it around his fist. He never gets to use it, however, as Thorpe sees it coming and tries yanking it from him. They fight over it a bit but it never gets used. Thorpe knocks Dijak to the floor and hits a big diving splash that pops the crowd.

Back in the ring, Dijak tries bringing a steel chair in, but he swings and misses and then Thorpe blasts him with a roundhouse kick. He grabs the chair but the ref takes it from him. Thorpe goes for a dive but Dijak blasts him coming through the ropes with a loaded belt-wrapped fist for the knockout shot. He follows up with his finisher for the win.

Winner: Dijak

Backstage With Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

We shoot backstage where we see Baron Corbin approached by Bron Breakker. Breakker talks about saving Corbin from Von Wagner last week. Corbin doesn’t remember it that way. They talk about the No DQ bout between Breakker and Wagner on next week’s show.

Breakker warns Corbin if he gets involved in their match next week, “It’ll be the ‘End of Days’ for you.” Corbin says do yourself a favor and just don’t get put through a table. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo Dream Sequence

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see the later dream sequence from former tag-team partners turned rivals Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Their returns are announced for next week’s show.

After it wraps up, we hear from Vic Joseph and Booker T about the loss of Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), before WWE’s tribute video package on his life and career is shown.

The package wraps up, we see the fireflies in the crowd inside the CWC as fans chant “Thank you, Bray!” Bray Wyatt’s theme plays and we see the empty rocking chair under the spotlight. We head to another commercial break on that note.