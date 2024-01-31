WWE NXT Results – January 30, 2024

The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 winds down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida with the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home show” for this Sunday’s premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams going face-to-face, Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner for the NXT UK Heritage Cup, Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez, Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, Chase U says goodbye, plus LWO vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams in the last Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament semifinal bout.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (1/30/2024)

The show kicks off with the John Cena-narrated opening signature and then we see a recap of last week’s show, which culminated with the contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship showdown at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Dusty Classic Semifinals

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. LWO

The theme for Trick Williams hits as we shoot inside the CWC and Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. The fans do the “Whoop That Trick!” chant as he and Carmelo Hayes make their way out. As they continue walking, the theme meshes into ‘Melo’s tune and the fans boo.

LWO’s theme hits next and out comes Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde as Vic Joseph talks us through a look at the brackets for the 2024 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The winners meet Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin in the Dusty Classic Finals on Sunday.

‘Melo and Wilde kick things off for their respective teams. Wilde takes Hayes down to the mat, but upon getting up, Carmelo takes over and starts beating down the LWO member. Trick Williams tags in and the crowd comes to life with “Whoop That Trick!” chants as he does exactly that.

Wilde and Del Toro fire back up and hit back-to-back diving splashes from the ring to the floor on Melo and Trick to bring the crowd to their feet with loud “LWO! LWO!” chants. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Del Toro and Wilde take turns dominating the action and hitting high spot after high spot for several close near fall attempts. Ultimately, however, Trick and ‘Melo Game hang in there and pull off the victory when Williams makes the comeback and gets the pin for his team.

Winners and ADVANCING to the Dusty Classic Finals: Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Ava, Ridge Holland & Lexis King

After the match, we see Oba Femi hit the ring and attack the LWO duo. Dragon Lee runs out but gets beat down for his efforts. We then head backstage where Ava is trying to explain to Ridge Holland why he can’t wrestle all three members of Gallus by himself.

Lexis King comes up with a fruit basket to butter Ava up, but ends up getting stuck in a match with Ridge Holland tonight for his troubles.

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

We then head to Tatum Paxley, who is weirding out over a picture of Lyra Valkyria that she strokes while talking to it. Lyra comes in and asks why she got involved and put Roxanne Perez through a table last week. They bicker back-and-forth and Paxley assures her she’ll take out Perez tonight and then she won’t even have to defend her title on Sunday.

Back inside the CWC, Perez’s theme hits and out comes the former NXT Women’s Champion. Lyra Valkyria joins Vic and Booker on special guest commentary for this match. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, Tatum Paxley makes her way out. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. This one doesn’t last long and is kept relatively short, with Perez scoring the easy victory. After the match, Perez and Paxley got into it again until Valkyria left the announce desk to break it up and have a stare down with her title challenger for Vengeance Day.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice

Arianna Grace and Wren Sinclair are shown backstage talking. Grace brags about being a leader. Fallon Henley walks in and tells her she’ll have a chance to prove to Sinclair what a leader she is, because they’re having a match tonight.

We see Elektra Lopez walking backstage heading towards the ring as we head into another commercial break. When we return from the break, Lopez settles in the ring and then Lola Vice comes out. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately we see Lopez charge at Vice and go to work on her with a vengeance as the commentators bring fans up to speed on their recent friendship turned rivalry. Lola takes over and shouts and taunts Lopez while beating her down and hitting her with an ass splash in the corner of the ring.

As she goes for a triangle choke, Lopez scoops her up and slams her way out of it. She starts to fight her way back into competitive form after that as the crowd rallies behind her in the background. Lola goes for another submission but Elektra escapes. Seconds later, she blasts Lopez with a big kick for the win.

Winner: Lola Vice

Joe Gacy Gets Under Dijak’s Skin

We head to a cinematic experience-type segment that shows Dijak in a dark room doing some tape studying or something when Joe Gacy walks in and says, “So this is where you work?” Dijak tells him he’s not welcome but Gacy takes a seat anyways. Dijak asks what he wants.

Gacy says he doesn’t really want anything in life. He says he came here to tell him no matter what he does, he can’t get rid of him. He says he’ll just keep crawling back no matter what he does to him. This wraps up soon after that with Dijak losing his cool.

Ridge Holland vs. Lexis King

Back inside the CWC, Ridge Holland is wrapping up his ring entrance in progress, when the theme for Lexis King hits and out he comes to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 go-home episode of NXT on USA.

After the two have some quick, basic back-and-forth offensive exchanges, we see Holland start to pull ahead into the lead as we shift gears and head into an early mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the match is still going in progress with Holland dominating much of the offense. Things continue like this until the three-man Gallus crew hits the ringside area for a run-in, which leads to King getting the pin fall victory. After the match, King and Gallus beat down Holland some more.

Winner: Lexis King

Chase U Says Goodbye … And Then Hello Again!

Backstage, we see a bummed out Andre Chase and Duke Hudson talking about how they can’t believe Chase University is really done and over with. They get ready for one final goodbye and then we head to another commercial break before the segment begins.

When we return, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are backstage celebrating their Dusty Classic Semifinals win. Hayes and Williams say they didn’t expect to see the other at SmackDown and Royal Rumble. Melo warns Williams about Ilja Dragunov’s mind games and says at some point, he’ll see tonight that Melo has been right all along.

Inside the CWC, we see Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne in the ring wearing all black like a funeral. Chase talks about how he can’t believe Chase U is finally done. He believes the memories they created will stand the test of time. He says he has no one to blame but himself for Chase U closing, but he wants us to know we helped him live his dream.

Duke Hudson talks about how he had some help in creating a special video package to look back at the history of Chase U. The video package plays with cheesey sad music and highlights from the beginning of Chase U until now, in super extra dramatic fashion. When the video wraps, Chase says that whole thing was a teachable moment.

He gets ready to say goodbye to Hudson and Osborne forever but before he can, the theme for Jacy Jane and Thea Hail hits. Out they come. They say if you want something said, ask a man, but if you want something done, ask a woman. Chase says it’s not a good time because they’re saying their goodbyes. Jacy says she wasn’t sure she would fit into Chase U.

Jacy Jane says for the first time in her life, she found herself looking for friends. She talks about Chase bringing light back into Duke’s life and how protective he is over Thea. She said she was inspired by it. She says maybe even she could actually change. She said when she saw Chase U in trouble, she knew she had to stand up for them.

She says she’s loyal to the things and people who matter most. She said she had to look inside for her solution. She tells Chase they will not be saying goodbye to Chase University tonight. “Let me introduce the 2024 ladies of Chase U calendar.” Some music plays and we see a bunch of women come out as pictures are shown of them in Chase U gear in pictures for a calendar.

Jane says the projected sales for the Chase U Ladies calendar will not only save Chase U from debt, but it will get them to the promise land. Chase asks what she’s saying. She says at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 the calendar will go on sale and will not only get them to the next level, but it will keep Chase U alive and launch them into the next decade.

Andre Chase, Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson are all happy. We head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Chase backstage with Jane and Hail overly thanking them for saving Chase U and “his life.” Lexis King comes in and asks for a signed copy of that calendar. Riley tells him to back off.

They bicker back-and-forth and then King walks off saying no one likes him. Thea Hail says she likes him and then we see a giant fight breaking out with Dijak and Joe Gacy and a bunch of officials trying to break it up.

Fallon Henley vs. Arianna Grace

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Fallon Henley hits and as she makes her way to the ring, she is accompanied by Wren Sinclair. She settles inside the squared circle and her theme music dies down. Arianna Grace’s entrance tune hits and out comes the faux beauty queen for our next match of the evening.

Grace sticks her hand out for Henley to kiss as the bell sounds, but of course Henley declines and opts instead to start beating her up. Grace fights back and does an overly dramatic beauty queen pose for the crowd, which allows Henley to recover and take over once again. Henley focuses her offensive attack on the arm of Grace.

As the action continues, we see Henley all but finish Grace off when out of nowhere we see interference from The Meta Four lead to Grace picking up the upset victory. After the match, we see a quick OTM package responding to one from The Family earlier in the show promoting their tag title showdown at Vengeance Day. Dijak throws Joe Gacy off a big truck in the back and we head to a break.

Winner: Arianna Grace