WWE NXT Results – May 5, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The show opened backstage with Tony D’Angelo, who said the new faces in NXT do not want to wait for opportunities — and neither does he. Moments later, D’Angelo and Tavion Heights erupted into a massive pull-apart brawl.

First Match: Jaida Parker vs. Kali Armstrong

Jaida Parker and Kali Armstrong started with immediate tension, trading shoves before the bell. Parker used her power and grappling early, taking Armstrong down and controlling the pace with a side headlock, suplex, and clothesline to the outside.

Armstrong eventually took control by driving Parker into the ring apron and targeting her shoulder and hamstring. She mixed in wrist-lock takedowns, knee drops, and repeated strikes while mocking Parker and posing for the crowd.

Parker rallied with back body drops, a big boot, and The Teardrop, but Armstrong found an opening late by raking the eyes. Armstrong then planted Parker with a powerslam before hitting The Kali Connection for the win.

Winner: Kali Armstrong

After the match, Parker slammed the mat in frustration.

— Backstage, Robert Stone scolded Tony D’Angelo for the opening brawl. D’Angelo said he would not be a champion who waits for challengers and demanded a match with Tavion Heights later in the night. Stone made it official.

— A video package aired for Jackson Drake vs. Jasper Troy.

— Backstage, Lexis King vented to The Birthright about what happened the previous week. Fit Finlay appeared and reminded them they are supposed to uphold tradition, not be outmaneuvered. William Regal was then heard on the phone, saying Charlie Dempsey had been sent back to train in the Snake Pit in England. Regal announced that Birthright would compete in a six-man tag next week.

Naraku Promo

A video package aired for Naraku, who said he made his name in his home country, won titles, and defeated great competitors, but the soul of a warrior is never satisfied. Naraku said NXT is entering a new era of opportunity, and his moment has come.

He addressed Tony D’Angelo directly, saying the mysterious item he sent was not a gift, but a proclamation. One day, he and D’Angelo will battle for the NXT Championship.

Second Match: Jackson Drake (w/ The Vanity Project) vs. Jasper Troy

Jasper Troy overpowered Jackson Drake early, repeatedly driving him into the corner and dropping him with heavy strikes and shoulder tackles. Drake used his speed and The Vanity Project’s interference to create openings, landing a flying meteora and slowing Troy down with boots and a sleeper hold.

Troy fought back with headbutts, heavy strikes, and a chokeslam, but the numbers game eventually caught up with him. After Troy took out members of The Vanity Project, Myka Lockwood attacked him from behind and bodyslammed him on the floor.

Drake took advantage, rolled Troy back into the ring, and hit a 450 Splash for the win.

Winner: Jackson Drake

— A promo aired for an NXT Origins special on Rhea Ripley.

Tristian Angels Promo

Tristian Angels introduced himself as “Mr. England,” claiming he is here to bring real class to NXT. He said he was born a seventh-generation sheep farmer in Dorset, England, but always knew gold ran through his veins.

Angels mocked several NXT stars, including Myles Borne, Kam Hendrix, Shiloh Hill, and Hank & Tank, before declaring himself the star NXT has been waiting for.

Zaria, Tatum Paxley, Lizzy Rain, Nikkita Lyons Segment

Zaria came to the ring and said NXT feels different now. With Sol Ruca gone from her path, she said she finally sees clearly, and her next target is the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Tatum Paxley interrupted and said while she understands how the title fractured Zaria’s friendship with Sol, that had nothing to do with her. Paxley warned that she has ended friendships and danced with the devil for that championship, and Zaria would not be the one to take it.

Lizzy Rain then came out and said that as new blood in NXT, she would not mind adding some heavy metal to the title’s legacy. Nikkita Lyons followed, dismissing Rain as the flavor of the month and saying she was not done with her.

The segment broke down into a brawl. Zaria headbutted Paxley, dropped Rain with a pump kick, suplexed Lyons, and countered Paxley into an F5 before posing with the Women’s North American Championship.

— Backstage, The Vanity Project ran into Romeo Moreno before Noam Dar appeared. Dar announced he was medically cleared and challenged Jackson Drake to a match next week. Drake accepted.

— Before Tony D’Angelo could face Tavion Heights, Kam Hendrix attacked D’Angelo backstage. Robert Stone later announced Hendrix had been kicked out of the building and that the D’Angelo-Heights match was off. The mixed tag match was moved up instead.

Third Match: Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana vs. The Culling (Izzi Dame & Niko Vance) w/ Shawn Spears

Mr. Iguana and Niko Vance opened the match, with Vance overpowering him early before Iguana used La Yesca and quick offense to frustrate him. Lola Vice and Izzi Dame then entered, with Vice taking the fight to Dame through body shots, kicks, and a rebound arm-drag.

The Culling eventually isolated Iguana, with Vance using his power to wear him down while Dame got in cheap shots behind the referee’s back. Iguana survived and finally made the tag to Vice, who came in hot with mid-kicks, shoulder kicks, and stereo hip attacks alongside Iguana.

The finish came after Dame and Vice traded counters late. Vice trapped Dame in a cross-armbreaker, while Iguana and Vance fought outside. Vance powerbombed Iguana on the floor, distracting Vice long enough for Dame to escape and hit a running knee for the win.

Winners: The Culling

— Backstage, Myles Borne tried to calm Tavion Heights after Kam Hendrix ruined his match. Robert Stone then returned and announced that D’Angelo vs. Heights was back on for the main event.

Stone later told Zaria that if she wanted a shot at Tatum Paxley’s title, she would have to team with Nikkita Lyons against Paxley and Lizzy Rain next week. Zaria hated the idea, but Stone made it clear that was the path to the opportunity.

— Jaida Parker was shown destroying the women’s locker room after her latest loss, repeatedly saying she could not get the job done. Natalya appeared and said maybe what people are saying is true — Parker has gotten soft.

Fourth Match: DarkState vs. Hank & Tank

DarkState’s Cutler James and Osiris Griffin took on Hank & Tank in a physical tag team match. Hank and Tank used teamwork early, but DarkState eventually took control as James and Griffin isolated Tank Ledger during the commercial break.

Ledger fought back and made the hot tag to Hank Walker, who ran wild with clotheslines, a crossbody, a suplex, and a pounce onto the announce table. Hank & Tank nearly scored the win with a double spear, but DarkState stayed alive.

Despite continued tension at ringside between Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars, James and Griffin managed to keep things together. They caught Ledger outside, slammed him onto each other, and finished Walker with an assisted powerbomb.

Winners: DarkState

— Backstage, Lola Vice crossed paths with Kelani Jordan, who reminded her that she is the only person to make Lola submit. Kendal Grey then interrupted, and Lola told Kelani to fix her issues first before worrying about the NXT Women’s Championship.

— New NXT correspondent Emily Agard interviewed Keanu Carver from an undisclosed location. Carver said he is motivated by money and providing for his family, not online clout. He said he told Shawn Michaels to either give him an opportunity or cut him, because he has nothing to lose. Carver also said he understands the symbol of war and made it clear he is smarter than people think.

— A Shiloh Hill vignette aired.

— Announced for next week’s NXT: Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey, Naraku’s in-ring debut, and Jackson Drake vs. Noam Dar.

Fifth Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights

Tony D’Angelo and Tavion Heights finally met in the main event, trading grappling exchanges and heavy suplexes early. Heights used his amateur wrestling background to control portions of the match, while D’Angelo answered with power, strikes, and a somersault cutter.

Heights took over during the break, wearing D’Angelo down with submissions and suplexes before scoring near falls with a slingshot gutwrench suplex, diving lariat, and flying splash. D’Angelo rallied with haymakers, three German suplexes, and Forget About It for a near fall.

Late in the match, Kam Hendrix tried to interfere again, but Heights threw him into the ring and attacked him. Myles Borne then wiped Hendrix out with a somersault plancha, and the two brawled toward the back.

D’Angelo capitalized on the chaos and hit Dead To Rights to pick up the victory.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

After the match, D’Angelo helped Heights back to his feet, but both men were suddenly attacked by Mason Rook, who laid out Heights with a running Death Valley Driver.

Rook then introduced himself to the NXT audience, declaring that he had arrived.