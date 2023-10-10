WWE NXT Results – October 10, 2023

The road to NXT Halloween Havoc continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with a jam-packed show going head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman), Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez, Tyler Bate & The Brawling Brutes vs. Gallus in a “Pub Rules” match, Valerie Loureda vs. Dani Palmer in a Women’s Breakout Tournament first round match, Cody Rhodes will make a major announcement, and WWE is teasing The Undertaker will appear.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/10/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running.

Cody Rhodes’ Major Announcement

We shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. We hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme song. Out comes “The American Nightmare” as the fans inside the CWC sing along with his entrance tune.

The commentators point out how Cody had made a promise to himself to never appear inside the WWE PC because his late father, Dusty Rhodes’ fingerprints, are “all over the place” in that building. The fans chant “Yeet!” and Cody says it back before asking the fans what they want to talk about.

Rhodes then says he’d be a liar if he said he’d ever be standing in this particular ring. He says now that he is, however, something feels right. He says it’s the Rhodes. It’s Florida. They’ve spilled blood all over this state. It is in the vein of gratitude that he wants to cut right to it. He says he does, indeed, have an announcement.

He says, actually, he has some announcement(s). He mentions the Women’s Breakout Tournament and says at the conclusion of it, the men will have a breakout tournament of their own. He then mentions hearing whispers of a certain tag-team tournament. The fans begin chanting “Dusty! Dusty!” Cody says it sounds like the fans want that.

Ilja Dragunov Welcomes Cody Rhodes To NXT, Dominik Mysterio Interrupts

Cody confirms that the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament is coming back. Not only that, but per Shawn Michaels, Cody has been named the temporary General Manager of NXT for tonight. Vic Joseph mentions Cody “having the pencil” for tonight as Ilja Dragunov’s theme hits. He settles in the ring and fans chant “Happy Birthday!”

Dragunov says he didn’t mean to interrupt, but he felt the need to welcome Cody to NXT. He says he also simply wanted to meet the man himself. Dragunov promises to push the NXT brand with the same fire Cody is pushing the WWE brand with.

As he continues to talk, we hear the familiar sounds of Dominik Mysterio’s theme music. Out comes “Dirty” Dom as the fans boo him like crazy. Rhea Ripley is by his side as he struggles to talk over the boos. He says the WWE Universe is here to see the greatest Superstar they have to offer — him.

Ilja says Dom shouldn’t talk because nobody wants to hear his voice. He mentions his father used to work in a prison, so he knows how to turn a barking dog into a sweet little puppy. Dom says if he wants to be like his hero Cody, why don’t he put his NXT Championship on-the-line tonight against Dominik Mysterio. Cody says what he’s hearing is Dom isn’t willing to put his NXT North American Championship on-the-line.

Rhea Ripley speaks up and says Dom has been carrying the entire WWE on his back this entire year. Ilja calls today a day of celebration. He says as a gift for himself, he can’t picture anything better than eating a man alive like him in this ring. He then tells Rhea he’s gonna smash her boy. That’s a tip of the cap to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cody makes the title match official for tonight. He reveals LA Knight will be the special guest referee.

Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

Now we shoot to “earlier today” footage of John Cena arriving to the CWC for tonight’s show. We then head back inside the CWC where Roxanne Perez’s theme hits. “The Prodigy” makes her way out. She heads to the ring and settles inside for our opening contest.

After the former NXT Women’s Champion’s music wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Asuka’s theme. “The Empress of Tomorrow” makes her way to the ring as Vic Joseph points out that Asuka has never lost a match in NXT.

The theme for Shotzi hits and out she comes in a mini tank. She settles in on special guest commentary for this opening women’s contest. She reveals she and Scarlett will be the special guest hosts for night one of NXT Halloween Havoc on 10/24.

We see some back-and-forth action and then Asuka slaps on the Asuka Lock for the submission victory. With the win, Asuka remains undefeated in NXT. Out comes Kiana James to get in Roxanne Perez’s face. Shotzi leaves the commentary desk and runs her off to make the save.

Winner: Asuka

Pub Rules

Gallus vs. The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate

We shoot to “earlier today” footage of Paul Heyman arriving to the CWC for the Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) versus Bron Breakker (with Heyman) match for later tonight. We then shoot backstage and we see Gallus preparing for their Pub Rules match tonight.

Now we shoot to another backstage area and we see The Brawling Brutes and Tyler Bate doing the same thing. The first team makes their way out and the brawl then begins on the entrance stage. They fight down to the ring, where Bate uses a pool cue to take out one of the members of Gallus.

Butch uses a dart and stabs the fingers of another Gallus member on a dart board. A fire extinguisher is used as well as a trash can and some other weapons. Remember, we’re only 25 minutes into this show so far. Good lord. We finally head into our first commercial break of the evening as the wild action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Butch stomp on the arm of Coffey. Vic Joseph touts WWE NXT trending number one since the beginning of tonight’s show. All six guys end up brawling. Butch hits the top-rope for a moonsault to the floor. We see a table brought in the ring.

Coffey grabs a fans beer and heads into the ring. Bate stops him and smashes the glass into his face before putting him through a table for the pin fall victory. Entertaining match that the crowd ate up with a spoon.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate

Backstage With Lyra Valkyria & Tegan Nox

We shoot to a special video package looking at Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. We then shoot backstage where Valkyria is being interviewed when Tegan Nox walks up.

Lyra talks about how close Nox came on Raw. Nox tells Valkyria because of how close she came, her title match with Lynch has to wait. Valkyria says Nox is living in Tegan-world and nothing is stopping her from getting her opportunity. She walks off.

John Cena Addresses The NXT Universe

We see John Cena walking the hallways backstage as we head to a commercial break. Vic Joseph and Booker T inform us that he’s up next. When we return, John Cena’s theme hits and the fans rap along to the lyrics, which Cena points out while talking off-mic into the camera.

Cena whips out the little hand towel with his slogan on it and then begins his short sprint to the ring in the CWC as the fans continue rapping along to his lyrics. Cena soaks in the atmosphere as he settles in the squared circle. Cena says that’s the most street cred he’s got in the past 15 years.

John Cena brings up people saying NXT is the future, but points out they’re making history tonight. He mentions Cody Rhodes being the GM for tonight, LA Knight being a referee and more. He says it’s an honor to be here tonight and thanks the fans. He says he’s not alone in that mindset.

He says that’s why Cody Rhodes and LA Knight are here. The fans loudly chant “Thank you, Cena!” One or two fans try and turn it into a dueling “Cena sucks!” chant. Cena acknowledges the crowd reaction and mentions gratitude being a core trait of his. He then thanks the fans.

He mentions there being a list of Superstars kicking down the door to be right here in this ring in NXT. He says we are Raw, we are SmackDown and we are all NXT. He talks about how he respects Carmelo Hayes.

Bron Breakker Confronts John Cena

As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by Bron Breakker’s theme song. He jokes about the dogs barking in his entrance tune and then acknowledges the crowd chanting “Bron Breakker sucks!” to the tune of John Cena’s theme, acapella.

Breakker is critical of Cena and the fans chant “Bullsh*t,” which is bleeped off the broadcast for several seconds as Bron keeps talking. Cena tells Bron that he’s clearly a good athlete but the one thing he lacks is respect.

Cena says that he didn’t come out here to run down Breakker, but since he’s here, this is a teachable moment. The crowd wants him to dog Breakker. Cena says he’s not gonna do that. He wishes Bron good luck. He extends his hand for a handshake but Bron cheap-shots him with the microphone.

Bron looks to hit a spear on Cena as he gets up, but Cena avoids it, his hat pops off and bald spot shines bright as he hoists Bron up for an Attitude Adjustment. Bron escapes out the back door and retreats to end the entertaining segment. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Cody Rhodes & The Family Backstage

The Bada Bing, Bada Boom Battle Royal is announced when we return, as we shoot backstage with Cody Rhodes and The Family.

The match is a ten-team battle royal where if one member is eliminated, the team is eliminated, with the final two teams remaining turning into a regular tag bout.

The tag-team title eliminator will take place next week and the winning team will go on to challenge The Family for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships at Halloween Havoc.

NXT World Championship

Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Now we shoot to Baron Corbin backstage for an interview. He talks about being disappointed at the new NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. As he continues to complain, he is interrupted inside the CWC by the theme music of LA Knight. Out he comes as the special guest referee of our next match of the evening.

After LA Knight settles in the ring as the special guest referee, the theme for Dominik Mysterio plays and out comes the NXT North American Champion accompanied by the WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. He makes his way to the ring for this NXT Championship showdown against “The Mad Dragon.”

The theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes the reigning, defending NXT Champion for this scheduled title defense against the aforementioned member of The Judgment Day. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant “YEAH! YEAH!” at virtually everything early on.

“The Mad Dragon” dominates the offense early on. The momentum shifts after LA Knight is distracted by Rhea Ripley on the ring apron, which allows “Dirty” Dom to live up to the moniker, as he thumbs the champ in the eye and takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When we return from the break, we hear more loud “YEAH!” chants as LA Knight and Rhea Ripley being the referee and ringside manager are heavily over-shadowing the action in the ring between the NXT World Champion and the NXT North American Champion. Ouch.

Dom backs Ilja in the corner and chops him loud enough that Rhea Ripley reacts big, Ilja stares at him with wide eyes and the fans loudly chant “You f*cked up!” (which, of course, is censored off the broadcast). Dom looks for a 6-1-9 but Dragunov avoids it. He goes for it again and this time he hits it. Ripley cheers Dom on as he goes for the cover, but Ilja kicks out.

We hear the “YEAH!” chants fire up again as Dragunov fights back into the offensive lead. Dom slides out of the ring to avoid Dragunov looking for his H-Bomb finisher. Dom takes advantage of a cheap shot opportunity and looks to finish Dragunov off, but Dragunov counters and hits a big power bomb and then an H-Bomb.

He goes for another one but out comes Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. LA Knight takes them both out. Dragunov avoids a title shot from Rhea Ripley. She falls off the apron and is caught by Trick Williams, who appears at ringside. Dragunov hits torpedo masquo for the win to retain. Eventful match for what has been an eventful show thus far.

After the match, we see Baron Corbin’s theme hit and out he comes to beat down Ilja Dragunov, but from behind, Dijak takes out the champ. He tells Corbin as he passes by him, “I got him first.”

Winner and STILL NXT World Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With John Cena, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

We shoot backstage to Carmelo Hayes and John Cena buddy’ing it up when in comes Trick Williams. ‘Melo goes to apologize to Trick, but Trick stops him and says they can sort all that out later. John Cena is here.

They all chum it up some more and off goes Carmelo Hayes. Cena asks Trick if everything is all good. Trick says it is and then says, “Question John, when did you know it was your time?” Cena says “Let’s talk” and they walk off.

Jade Cargill Has Arrived In NXT

We shoot to the parking lot where a nice car pulls up. Out steps a lady in nice shoes. The camera pans up, the car door closes and we see it is none other than Jade Cargill.

We hear the fans in the CWC in the background chanting “Holy sh*t!” as she is greeted by Shawn Michaels. He thanks her for coming and the two head off to talk.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer

Now we return inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Lola Vice’s theme music. Out comes the women’s wrestling prospect for our next match of the evening, which is a NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament bout.

As Vice settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.