WWE NXT Results – October 17, 2023

The road to NXT Halloween Havoc continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dijak in a NXT Championship Eliminator, as well as The Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal with Chase U, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Gallus, Creed Brothers, Angel & Humberto, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé.

Also scheduled for the program tonight is NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch appearing live, the latest action in the ongoing NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, as well as women’s singles action with Lyra Valkyria going one-on-one against Tegan Nox.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/17/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs as always. We then shoot into a lengthy video package recapping last week’s jam-packed show featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Paul Heyman, The Undertaker, Asuka, The Judgment Day and others.

The Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal

After the package wraps up, we shoot inside the CWC where The Creed Brothers’ theme hits and the team of Julius and Brutus Creed make their way out to the ring.

Already in the ring are the tag-teams of Chase U, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Gallus, Angel & Humberto, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest, which is The Bada Bing, Bada Boom Tag-Team Battle Royal. The winning two teams will square off on next week’s show to determine the challengers for The Family’s NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Drew Gulak is eliminated almost immediately. The fans sing “Na-na-na-na, hey-hey-hey, goodbye!” as he is forced to head to the back. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are eliminated at the same time a few moments later. Ridge Holland ends up eliminating the team of Malik Blade & Edris Enofé by himself.

We see a shot of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks of The Family sitting in the luxury section in the CWC eating some Italian food as they enjoy the action in the ring to determine their next tag-team title challengers. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are eliminated next. Gallus is also gone.

The OTM duo of Bronco Lima and Lucien Price are tossed out, as are The Brawling Brutes duo of Ridge Holland and Butch. They continue brawling on the floor after all four went over the top-rope at the same time. It looked like Angel and Humberto were tossed out, but the referees didn’t see it, so they come back in and throw out The Creed Brothers.

NXT Tag-Team Title Eliminator

Chase U vs. Angel & Humberto

The teams of Chase U and Angel & Humberto are the final two teams remaining. The referees restore order after the confusion with The Creed Brothers and now Drew Gulak and Humberto Carrillo kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this match off-and-running.

As the action continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see the action is ongoing in the ring with Angel taking it to Andre Chase as the fans chant “Chase U! Chase U!” to try and rally behind the Chase U leader.

We see Thea Hail and Jacy Jane watching on at ringside and cheering the Chase U leader on. Chase eventually makes the hot tag to Hudson and he comes in and helps shift the offensive momentum to their favor. After some heel tactics sees Angel and Humberto nearly steal the win, out comes Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers to even up the odds of justice.

This leads to the Chase U duo picking up the win. With the victory, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson will be challenging Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT Tag-Team Championships at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Winners and NEW NXT Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contenders: Chase U

Blair Davenport Challenges Gigi Dolin For NXT Halloween Havoc

We shoot to a special message from Blair Davenport, who talks into the camera as highlights from recent weeks are shown of her ongoing rivalry with Gigi Dolin. She challengers her to a match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Tonight’s NXT Title Eliminator Main Event Changed To Fatal-4-Way

After that, we shoot to the backstage area inside the CWC where we see former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes walking the hallways. He is heading to the ring next. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the latest vignette for Lexis King, a.k.a. Brian Pillman Jr. He again talks about how he is going to make his name bigger than his ever was. He is hyped up for NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 as well.

Back inside the CWC, we hear the familiar sound of Carmelo Hayes’ theme music. Out comes the former NXT World Champion to a big pop from the Orlando crowd. He settles in the ring and tells the crowd it’s good to be ‘Melo. He mentions standing in the ring last week with John Cena.

He then mentions how he also stood shoulder-to-shoulder with “The Phenom,” WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker. As he continues to talk about how good things are going for him, he is interrupted by the theme song for Baron Corbin.

Corbin emerges from the back to a ton of boos. He tells ‘Melo he was listening in the back and couldn’t sit by and let ten more minutes of ‘Melo being a fan-boy in front of the world. He mentions seeing him and Cena sitting in Shawn Michaels’ office.

He mocks him for taking photos with Cena and Cody Rhodes and doing The Undertaker’s pose with him. Corbin tells Hayes if he focused as much on being a Superstar as a fan, he might still have the NXT World Championship.

Dijak’s theme song hits to interrupt Corbin and Hayes and out he comes. He tells them they should be focused on what he’s going to do, because he’s going to beat both of them tonight and then go on to take the NXT World Championship from Ilja Dragunov at NXT Halloween Havoc.

He goes on to tell Hayes that he’s never put his name on a jersey. He tells Corbin he wants everyone to be afraid of him, but he isn’t. The fans chant “Carmelo Hayes!” to the tune of John Cena’s theme song as he tries talking. Hayes then says if Dijak keeps talking, he’ll happily put his name on a jersey.

They keep talking but are interrupted by the reigning NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov on the big screen. “The Mad Dragon” says instead of talking, they should be focused on the fierce battle that awaits them. He says he’ll be watching to see who he’ll be facing at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Dragunov says last week was historical and before Cody Rhodes left his duties as NXT G.M., he made one more decision. He says tonight’s main event will not be a triple-threat match for the shot at his title, it will be a fatal-four-way. He says the fourth person will be this man. Trick Williams’ theme hits and out he comes to loud “Whoop that Trick!” chants.

Trick comes to the ring and says it is what it is because this triple-threat match has become a fatal-four-way match. He says let’s talk about it. Dijak says let’s talk about how he just stabbed his best friend in the back. Trick talks about Dijak’s ugly ass pants. He also dogs Corbin for being ugly.

Hayes seems to be upset about things, especially with Corbin claiming Trick did this behind his back. Carmelo says he knows who he is, and he knows who Trick is, and he knows exactly what it takes to win that NXT World Championship and he’s willing to put anyone down to end up back on top.

Dijak asks what about him and points to Trick. Trick and Hayes go to stare each other down but Dijak and Corbin attack from behind. Trick and Hayes knock them both out of the ring. Hayes looks ready to take out Trick from behind when he turns around but he decides against it. That’s how this entertaining segment comes to an end.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Coming Up Next …

We shoot to the women’s locker room where everyone is talking when Tiffany Stratton comes in. She and Kiana James end up bickering back-and-forth and then Tiffany walks off as we head to another commercial break.