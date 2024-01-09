WWE NXT Spoiler Segment & Match Listing For Tonight

WWE NXT goes down tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Ahead of the show, Fightful Select is reporting the following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight’s show.

Please note that many of the items listed below are, in fact, *SPOILERS* for tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT SPOILER LISTING (1/9/2024)

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport is set to open the show.

* Dragon Lee is slated to defended the NXT North American Championship against Lexis King in the main event.

* The Family (TOny D’Angelo & Stacks) vs. OTM for the NXT tag team titles

* Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

* Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Gallus Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament