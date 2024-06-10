WWE NXT Star Calls CM Punk A “Hypocrite” In Post-Battleground Segment

CM Punk was one of several notable figures backstage at this year’s WWE NXT Battleground Premium Live Event in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The show’s co-main event featured NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a historic match where the NXT Women’s Title was at stake. Tatum Paxley hopped the barricade and won the Knockouts Title late in the match. Ash By Elegance, aka former WWE star Dana Brooke, appeared alongside Grace, laying out both stars. Perez scored with pop rocks for the victory.

Following the match, Roxanne gave a backstage interview, which prompted CM Punk to approach her as she boasted about her victory.

Punk said, “Hold up, just calm down for one second. I’m sorry to burst in here. Listen, you’re the champion for a reason. You’re head and shoulders above all these women here. You’re head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts. But tonight, you got lucky. I need you to focus on this. I need you to be who you are. I need you to be The Prodigy. You don’t need anything else.”

Perez concluded by saying, “Thanks for the advice. What a hypocrite, huh?”