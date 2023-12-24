WWE NXT Star To Challenge For The AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Title

Reigning AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima is set to defend his title against Kento Miyahara at the company’s December 31st event. The company is teasing that the winner of the match will defend the championship against an “assassin.”
All Japan Pro-Wrestling recently released a video featuring AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukuda. In that video, Fukuda received a phone call from WWE, where it was revealed that the “assassin” set to take on the winner of the match on December 31 is a wrestler from NXT, with their title match taking place on January 3.
【ＷＷＥから全日本プロレス代表の福田社長へ一本の電話が！！】
１．３へ向けて福田社長が三冠チャンピオンへ仕向けようとしている刺客とはまさかの
ＮＸＴ選手！？
本当か福田社長？
大丈夫なのか福田社長！！
悶絶??福田社長室?? 第1話 「Hello WWE!?」
時代の先を行く全日本を見逃すな！#ajpw pic.twitter.com/MMrq7lLOx6
