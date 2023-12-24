WWE NXT Star To Challenge For The AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Title

Reigning AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima is set to defend his title against Kento Miyahara at the company’s December 31st event. The company is teasing that the winner of the match will defend the championship against an “assassin.”

All Japan Pro-Wrestling recently released a video featuring AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukuda. In that video, Fukuda received a phone call from WWE, where it was revealed that the “assassin” set to take on the winner of the match on December 31 is a wrestler from NXT, with their title match taking place on January 3.