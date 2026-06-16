WWE NXT Streaming Home Roku Acquired By FOX

FOX has announced it has reached a deal to acquire Roku, a streaming platform valued at approximately $22 billion. This acquisition will add Roku to FOX’s suite of free streaming services alongside Tubi.

Roku features a significant amount of wrestling content, including WWE NXT, which streams on the Roku Channel the day after it airs live on Netflix. Additionally, it has previously hosted New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) content on platforms such as Wrestling Central.

According to the announcement, the Roku Channel serves over 100 million global streaming households. The deal entails FOX acquiring Roku for $160.00 per share, using a combination of cash and FOX Class A common stock.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“FOX and Roku are committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform and to the continued ubiquitous distribution of FOX content. On a pro forma basis, the combined company will become the third-largest player in U.S. television by share of viewing, with an attractive mix of FOX’s sports, news, and entertainment content, alongside streaming services Tubi and The Roku Channel. That distribution and engagement scale spans every major viewing environment – broadcast, cable, local and streaming – creating broad and diversified reach that benefits viewers, partners and advertisers.”