WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/19/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 569,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.18 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.23% from this past week’s 588,000 viewers and up 12.50% from last week’s rating of 0.16 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Trick Williams taking on Meta-Four’s Noam Dar in a singles match.