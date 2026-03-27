WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/24/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 581,000 viewers, with a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a decrease of 1.19% from the previous week’s viewership of 588,000 and an increase of 14.29% from last week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic matched the 0.08 rating from two weeks ago; however, the total viewership was the highest since the episode on March 3rd, which recorded 604,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.087 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 619,000 viewers. This is in contrast to a rating of 0.178 and 758,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a singles match featuring Tony D’Angelo against “Absolute” Ricky Saints.