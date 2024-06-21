WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/18/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 724,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 0.84% from this past week’s 718,000 viewers and up 18.18% from last week’s rating of 0.22 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans facing “All Ego” Ethan Page in a singles match.