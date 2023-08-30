WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 8/29/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 614,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the 720,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.16 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.19 rating.

In a steel cage, the Creed Brothers faced off against the Dyad. Other matches featured on the show were Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez, Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato, Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey. The Heatwave special aired last week. Ratings were expected to fall as a result of Hurricane Idalia coverage.

Last year, the show drew 676,000 viewers and a 0.15 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.