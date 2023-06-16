WWE Payback 2023 To Take Place On 9/2 At PPG Paints Arena In Pittsburgh

The date and location for the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event has been released.

On Friday, WWE made the official announcement, issuing a press release to confirm WWE Payback 2023 for the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. on Saturday, September 2. Tickets for the show go on sale on Tuesday morning, June 27 at 10/9c via Ticketmaster.com.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Pittsburgh to host WWE Payback on September 2

WWE today announced that WWE Payback will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Pittsburgh in five years. WWE Payback will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities.In addition, WWE Payback Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/payback-tickets or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The WWE Payback Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.

