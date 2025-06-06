WWE Personality Reacts To R-Truth’s Release

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics, including R-Truth’s release from WWE.

Booker T said, “And there again, nature of the beast. Part of the game. I did not see the thing with R-Truth coming, especially after just coming off the match with John Cena. But this business is fluid. Very, very fluid. Anything can happen at any time.”

On R-Truth’s future:

“One thing about R-Truth. Am I worried about R-Truth? No, I’m not. R-Truth has still got a lot left in the tank, and still a lot of endeavors. I’m sure he’s still going to be on — there’s much work out there for a guy like R-Truth. So paying his bills is the last thing I’m thinking about.”

On R-Truth’s lengthy career:

“Since 1999, this guy has been a part of WWE outside of that TNA stint that he had. And so I give R-Truth major, major props for being able to parlay his success this far in this long in this business. A career like R-Truth? I don’t know if we’ll ever see another career like that. As far as the longevity that he had in the business, being able to sustain in a dog-eat-dog world that it is. Being able to be that character and knowing exactly what this, what the landscape of this business is all about.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)