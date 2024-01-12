WWE Personality Reacts To Tony Khan’s Social Media Posts About Jinder Mahal

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Jinder Mahal’s world title match on WWE RAW, mentioning that Mahal hasn’t won a televised match in a year. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff and former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman were among those to publicly respond to Khan.

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT announcer Booker T commented on the situation.

“Why tweet something about Jinder Mahal? Why drag Jinder Mahal into this? Why do you want to put some shade on Jinder Mahal? Why do you want to put some shade on a talent? Talent has nothing to do with this. Talent is not booking the show. Talent is just going out there and doing a job, just like every talent in AEW. Can you imagine going after the talent in AEW just for the hell of it, for no reason? It was definitely low brow, as far as Tony Khan going after Jinder Mahal. Talent has nothing to do with this war other than being soldiers and going out there and doing their job. If Jinder Mahal did not get a win for a year, and he went out there and did that job for a full year, he went out there for a full year, he did his job, he was a soldier. For me, for the generals to be calling out the soldiers, which Tony Khan should be looking at himself as a general, being the guy that is commanding that company, and then calling all the shots, to be on Twitter and making comments like that. It just goes to show you that this guy has the wrong job, more than anything. I feel like Tony Khan has the wrong job. He should be in charge of social media [laughs].”

“If I was to give Tony Khan some advice, I would say, let people run the Twitter account that should be running it. If they need to run something by you as far as what they want to put out there, that’s cool. As far as you up at 3 in the morning tweeting from the bathroom, bro, let it go. Let it go, seriously. It can ruin your life, seriously. Just having all that negativity on your mind, it can ruin your whole day.”

(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)