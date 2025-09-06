WWE Personality Rips Ronda Rousey For Burying Alexa Bliss

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently made headlines with critical comments about her past feud with Alexa Bliss.

Appearing on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Rousey dismissed the storyline, claiming the decision to book her against Bliss was based solely on merchandise sales.

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was fcking ridiculous,” Rousey said. “And you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the fck!? That’s your decision-making process?”

Her remarks drew backlash, including a strong response from WWE personality Peter Rosenberg, who addressed the situation on his own podcast. Rosenberg called Rousey’s comments “disrespectful” and argued that she had no place belittling Alexa Bliss or other performers.

“For her to sort of, uh, not sort of, blatantly criticize the fact that she worked with Alexa Bliss—as if Bliss was somehow beneath her—was yet another example of Ronda Rousey needing to pry her foot out of her mouth,” Rosenberg said. “Can you just have a little class and not bury the people who work in the business day in and day out?”

Rosenberg acknowledged Rousey’s accomplishments in MMA but stressed that her wrestling career did not earn her the credibility to disparage her peers.

“This is a business that gave you a lot of money, a lot of fame, and you did quite well doing it,” he continued. “You’re not like Randy Orton or Batista, who, by the way, would never badmouth the business. Criticize UFC fighters—no problem. You were an all-time great in MMA. You’re not an all-time great in wrestling. You’re not.”

He concluded by defending Alexa Bliss, highlighting her dedication and sacrifices. “Bliss has been around a lot and given her body, her time, and her effort… it is incredibly disrespectful for [Ronda] to decide your time was up and now you want to talk trash about the people who did it. Even if you were good enough to do it, you shouldn’t do it. And you weren’t good enough to do it.”