WWE RAW Coming To San Antonio In March, Bianca Belair Note, WWE Shop

– Following the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas this week, WWE will be returning to the venue for a live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on March 4, 2024.

– WWE Shop has officially released new shirts for Cameron Grimes and Bianca Belair. As seen on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Grimes was paired with Dragon Lee for a tag-team bout against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Belair also returned at the end of the show to save Charlotte Flair from a Damage CTRL attack.

– In addition to the new Grimes and Belair merchandise, WWE Shop also has a new line of sweatshirt blankets, autographed cards, Funko Pop vinyl figures and a WCW Nitro Ripple Junction adjustable hat.