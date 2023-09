You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On this week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, the company announced a match for next week’s show.

As the road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues next week, we will see Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet.

