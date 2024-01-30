WWE RAW Match & Segment Producers For This Week Revealed (1/29/2024)

The following producers worked the following matches and segments on the January 29, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/29/2024

-Michael Hayes and Chris Park produced the CM Punk promo and Drew McIntyre interaction

-Jamie Noble produced the DIY vs. Judgment Day promo hyping their tag team match

-Molly Holly & Kenny Dykstra produced the Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven match

-Jason Jordan produced Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

-Adam Pearce and Bobby Roode produced GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the I.C. title

-TJ Wilson produced the Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Kabuki Warriors tag match

-Jason Jordan also produced the Bayley promo and interaction with Rhea Ripley & Nia Jax

Michael Hayes and Chris Park also produced the Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre main event