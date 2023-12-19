WWE RAW Match & Segment Producers For This Week’s Show

The following producers worked the following matches on the December 18, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/18/2023
Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra
Nia Jax promo with Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson
Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther vs. Miz: Adam Pearce
The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura: Jason Jordan
Tag Team Title Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Molly Holly & TJ Wilson
Seth Rollins promo: Abyss
Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
Tag Team Title Match: Judgment Day vs. Creeds: Jamie Noble & Jason Jordan
Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar did not have a producer listed
