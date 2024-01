WWE RAW Match & Segment Producers For This Week’s Show

The following producers worked the following matches and segments on the January 15, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/15/2024

-Jason Jordan & Kenny Dykstra produced DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

-Molly Holly produced Candie LeRae & Indie Hartwell vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

-Abyss produced the promo by GUNTHER

-Abyss produced Ludwig Kaiser vs. Xavier Woods

-Adam Pearce produced Ivar vs. Akira Tozawa

-Jamie Noble produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day

-TJ Wilson produced Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal

-Bobby Roode produced Julius Creed vs. Apollo Crews that will air on MAIN EVENT

-Kenny Dkystra produced Tavion Heights vs. Dante Chen that will air on MAIN EVENT