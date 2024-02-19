WWE RAW Opening Match For Tonight, Update On Last Chance Women’s Battle Royal

The opening match for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw has been announced.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, WWE has released a new video with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce.

In the video, Pearce announces Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre will kick off this week’s Raw.

It was also announced that Chelsea Green will be in the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.