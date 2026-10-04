WWE RAW Preview For October 5, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns And More

WWE presents the final episode of Raw before Money in the Bank this Monday, October 5, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the lineup in his weekly preview on Sunday, including the addition of a tag team match featuring three competitors from Saturday’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The show will also determine the next challenger for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, while World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw ahead of his title defense against LA Knight.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will collide in a No. 1 Contender’s Match, with the winner advancing to challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship just five days later at Money in the Bank.

“We will determine a number one contender to Stephanie Vaquer and her Women’s World Championship, because Liv Morgan battles Becky Lynch live on the flagship,” Pearce said.

The match follows the controversial conclusion to Morgan’s 147-day championship reign at a WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, on September 12.

Lynch served as special guest referee for Morgan’s defense against Vaquer. After Morgan connected with Oblivion and covered Vaquer, Lynch stopped her count at two. Morgan then went after Lynch, opening the door for Vaquer to capture the championship and begin her second reign.

Morgan has yet to receive a rematch for the title she lost that night. Monday’s winner will challenge Vaquer at Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.

Roman Reigns Returns To Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will make his first Raw appearance since September 14, with Pearce promising that the OTC will address everything currently surrounding him.

“Between The 946 and the Bloodline and LA Knight, your World Heavyweight Champion, the OTC Roman Reigns, has a lot on his mind,” Pearce said. “And I’m sure we’re going to hear all about it live tomorrow night in St. Louis.”

Reigns is preparing to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight at Money in the Bank.

The match came together after Reigns successfully defended his championship against Penta on the September 14 Raw in Mexico City. After the broadcast ended, Knight attacked Reigns with a BFT before issuing his challenge, which the champion subsequently accepted.

Money In The Bank Competitors Collide

Monday’s Raw will feature two tag team matches involving competitors who will be opponents in Saturday’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Penta and Je’Von Evans will team against World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Penta, Evans and Breakker are all scheduled for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Penta secured the spot originally intended for Solo Sikoa after The 946 abducted Sikoa ahead of his September 21 qualifying match.

On the women’s side, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice will join forces against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Ruca, Vice and Perez will all compete in Saturday’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will also be in singles action against Ethan Page.

Pearce referenced Page’s recent comments while confirming the match.

“You saw him run his mouth, yeah I’m talking about Ethan Page,” Pearce said. “Now he’s gonna have to back it up when he goes one-on-one with Rey Fenix.”

WWE Raw Lineup For October 5, 2026

Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Card

Money in the Bank takes place Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

WWE Raw airs live Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Netflix.