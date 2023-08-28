WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (28/8/2023); Payback Go-Home Episode

WWE RAW’s Payback go-home edition will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum.

Becky Lynch will face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match on tonight’s RAW. It’s also expected that there will be tributes to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The red brand go-home build for WWE Payback

* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Below is a promo for tonight: