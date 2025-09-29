WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (9/29/2025): Raleigh, N.C.

WWE Raw is live tonight at 7/6c on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Advertised for the September 29, 2025 episode of the weekly primetime Monday night program are the following matches and appearances:
* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to appear
* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev
* Tag Team Tornado Match: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)
