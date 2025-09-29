WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (9/29/2025): Raleigh, N.C.

WWE Raw is live tonight at 7/6c on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertised for the September 29, 2025 episode of the weekly primetime Monday night program are the following matches and appearances:

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to appear

* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev

* Tag Team Tornado Match: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)

