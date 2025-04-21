WWE Raw Results – April 21, 2025

WWE Raw returns live on Netflix at 8/7c tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On tap for tonight’s special annual Raw After WrestleMania show are appearances by new WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, as well as new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena revealing how he plans to ‘ruin wrestling.’ This and more surprises and returns/debuts are expected this evening.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 21, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 4/21/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot to an extended video recap of nights one and two of WrestleMania 41, which featured over 120,000+ solid cats, according to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

John Cena Kicks Off Raw After Mania 2025

Inside the T-Mobile Arena, the theme for John Cena hits and out he comes with a mean scowl on his face, per Heel Cena protocol, with his newly won Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist — backwards. He settles in the ring in his fresh pair of Travis Scott’s, ready to open up tonight’s show.

Fireworks explode as Cena poses with the title overhead in the ring. He then calls over the ring announcer and hands him a paper. The ring announcer reads that his introduction has been deemed disrespectful. He makes him re-introduce him as the greatest of all-time, the record 17-time WWE Champion gracing Las Vegas with his presence for the final time — John Cena!

“Winners write history,” Cena says as his first words while holding the title up high. “You are not worthy. You think that on Friday, you can bully me? And then I step into a ring with gold around my waist and just because you cheer, I’m supposed to forgive you?” He says that’s not how a functional relationship works. “You sir, is that the way you treat your wife? No, it’s not!” Just because you show up in a good mood, he can still tell them to go straight to hell. Every one of them owes him an apology, but they lack the courage to do so.

The crowd starts to boo him. Cena says this has forever been the show where they hijack Monday Night Raw. They’re here for all of WrestleMania, and this ticket allows them to take control. Cena says the crowd has gone soft. A “We aren’t sorry” chant picks up. Cena has the lights turned on and says this is an arena full of lowlifes. The best part is that the crowd doesn’t mean anything to him. An “asshole” chant picks up. Cena says he may be an “anus,” but they are a group of idiots. For 25 years, they’ve called him so much worse

He’s taken their best shot and still gotten up. What makes them think they’ll be the crowd to crack him right now? They mean nothing to them. Their noise means nothing to him. The only thing that means anything is this: “36 dates” appears on the screen. 36 dates, and he’s gone. Time passes so quickly. Cena lists the dates he’s already made: Netflix debut, Indianapolis, Toronto, London, Brussels, Glasgow, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, and Las Vegas. We’re down to 27 dates… not matches, but appearances. They say he can’t wrestle, but he doesn’t have to.

He just has to show up and do this. When that hits zero, the professional wrestling timeline stops cold. Cena isn’t stupid like the people. There will be another Monday Night Raw and they will decide another champion, but the title held by Bruno Sammartino, Roman Reigns, the title taken from him in Chicago by CM Punk, the title held by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin comes home with him. Cena says he is the last real Undisputed Champion of the WWE. Getting this was the hard part.

The rest is a cakewalk. Cena just has to play them like the puppets that they are. The best chance they had to save themselves was Cody Rhodes. The crowd starts to boo, and Cena calls them “heartless bastards.” They go back and forth, booing and cheering him. The man they put on their shoulders last year to finish the story now disgusts them. That’s what’s wrong with this. Last night, Cody Rhodes was outshined, outclassed, outwrestled, and flat-out destroyed. It’s time for the crowd to take a bold look in the mirror.

The truth is, there is no one in the WWE with the strength, the speed, the wisdom, or the ruthless aggression of John Cena. Unlike the crowd, he has a heart. Cena wants to do something nice for them right now. Cena tells them to get their cameras because they’ll want to remember this moment. Cena tells them to make sure they get a great picture because the last real champ is here. On that note, Randy Orton pops up behind him.

He then sneaks up behind Cena and hits him with an RKO! The crowd goes wild for Orton. A loud “Randy” chant picks up. Orton picks up the Undisputed WWE Championship, looks at it, smiles, and holds it up. The crowd loudly sings Orton’s theme, and he is fired up. Cena is down and out on the canvas. Orton lays the belt over him and poses on the ropes to wrap up the eventful opening segment.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria (c)

It’s time for a WrestleMania 41 rematch. The former women’s tag-team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way to the ring after footage of Becky Lynch’s return at WrestleMania 41 Sunday is shown. The two settle in the ring for a rematch against Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the titles, as the show heads into a pre-match break.

Mark Shunock has some issues doing the introductions. Commentary tries to cover for him. When the show returns, celebrities and NXT Superstars are shown in the ring, and then the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s entrance music hits. Out comes “The Man” accompanied by two-belts-Lyra. The new women’s tag champs settle in the ring for their first defense.

The bell sounds and after a couple of minutes of initial back-and-forth offense, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When the show returns, we see Rodriguez is stretching Valkyria out. Valkyria gets out, but Rodriguez takes her down.

Valkyria manages to get to her feet and hits a step-up enzuigiri. Lynch and Morgan tag in. Lynch hits a pair of clotheslines, followed by a jumping calf kick. Lynch hits a running forearm before sending Rodriguez into Morgan. Lynch hits them with springboard kicks before sending Morgan flying with a Bexploder. Lynch picks up a two-count. Lynch goes for a Manhandle Slam, but Morgan counters into a roll-up for a two-count.

Lynch rolls through for a two-count. Lynch knocks Rodriguez off the apron. Morgan hits Lynch with a Codebreaker before going for Ob-Liv-ion, but Lynch counters into a Manhandle Slam! 1… 2… Rodriguez breaks up the pin. Rodriguez drags Morgan to the corner and tags herself in. Rodriguez grabs Lynch, but Lynch hits a jawbreaker. Rodriguez quickly responds with a big boot.

Rodriguez heads to the second rope, but Lynch cuts her off. Lynch sets up for a superplex. Valkyria tags in and goes to help with the superplex, but Morgan comes up and powerbombs Lynch. Valkyria goes for a super hurricanrana, but Rodriguez powers her up and hits a powerbomb off the second rope! 1… 2… Valkyria kicks out! The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Rodriguez goes for a Tejana Bomb, but Valkyria gets out and dropkicks her to the corner.

Valkyria tries to lift Rodriguez, but she can’t. Valkyria changes her tactic and hits a tornado DDT. Valkyria then powers Rodriguez up and hits the Nightwing! 1… 2… Morgan puts Rodriguez’s foot on the bottom rope. Lynch hits Morgan with a Lou Thesz Press at ringside. Morgan quickly sends her into the ring post. Valkyria hits Morgan with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick and heads to the top rope.

Rodriguez avoids a dive and connects with a big boot. 1… 2… Valkyria kicks out. The replay shows that Rodriguez made full contact on that. Rodriguez goes to powerbomb Morgan onto Valkyria, but Valkyria gets the knees up. Rodriguez goes for a big boot, but Valkyria avoids it. Valkyria sends Rodriguez out of the ring. Morgan goes for Ob-Liv-ion, but Valkyria holds the ropes.

Valkyria takes her down and goes for Nightwing, but Rodriguez grabs at her. Lynch grabs Rodriguez, but Rodriguez kicks her away. Valkyria knocks Rodriguez off the apron into Lynch. Morgan hits Valkyria with Ob-Liv-ion, spiking her right on her head, and picks up the victory. We have new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria

After the match, Becky Lynch is upset and checks on Lyra Valkyria. Lynch helps her up and hugs her before connecting with a big clothesline. Lynch yells at Valkyria as the crowd starts to boo her. Valkyria looks devastated.

Lynch goes to leave the ring, but she returns to punch away at Valkyria. Lynch goes to leave again, but she returns and slowly walks up to Valkyria. Lynch grabs her and hits a Manhandle Slam. Lynch pulls her back up and hits a second Manhandle Slam.

Lynch sneers at her and goes to leave. The crowd chants, “One more time,” so Lynch obliges and hits a third Manhandle Slam. A “Becky” chant fires up as she walks off as the commentators are in disbelief.

Rusev Returns

Rusev made his long-awaited return to WWE on the special annual edition of Raw After Mania. Rusev made a surprise return out of nowhere during a promo segment between The New Day and Alpha Academy.

Just as it appeared that an impromptu WWE Tag-Team Championship match was going to take place between the two teams, the lights went out, the music hit, and Rusev emerged to a roar from the “Sin City” crowd.

Rusev hit the ring and took out everyone in sight as the the sustained roar from the crowd continued to grow.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. IYO SKY (c)

It is announced that WWE Survivor Series 2025 will take place at Petco Park on November 29, 2025 in San Diego, CA. After that, we return inside the T-Mobile Arena, where WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY comes to the ring.

She proceeds to cut a promo about carving her name in WWE history by beating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41. However things didn’t end there. Vaquer’s theme hit at that point and the WWE NXT Women’s Champion emerged, and confronted SKY.

She acknowledged her as the best, but made it clear that she wants to fight with the best of the best. SKY said if Vaquer wants to face her, she accepts. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then came out and announced that SKY vs. Vaquer is official, and it starts right now. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running.

“This is awesome” chants spread before anything even happens. The bell rings, and they shake hands. They lock up, and Sky applies a waistlock. Vaquer gets out and takes her down. Vaquer applies a front facelock. Sky twists out as a dueling chant picks up. Vaquer gets out of a hammerlock and takes Sky down.

Sky wrenches the arm, but Vaquer twists out. Vaquer takes her down and covers for a no-count. Sky takes her down and also picks up a no-count. The crowd gives them a nice ovation. Sky sends her into the ropes, and Vaquer goes for a head-scissor takeover, but Sky lands on her feet.

Vaquer hits the ropes and grabs Sky, but Sky holds the ropes and fights her off. Vaquer executes a standing switch, but Sky knocks her back. Vaquer ducks a clothesline, and Sky ducks one as well. Sky does a handspring and dropkicks her out of the ring.

Sky gets the crowd going. Sky hits the ropes and takes Vaquer out with a suicide dive. Sky goes to put Vaquer into the ring, but Vaquer twists and kicks her in the face. Vaquer charges, but Sky sends her into the timekeeper’s area. Vaquer quickly pops up and comes off the barricade with a big cross-body block.

After a mid-match commercial break, we return and things get close to a finish, only for Roxanne Perez to hit the ring out of nowhere and attack Vaquer. Giulia then appears and helps out. Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and she comes down with a black eye and cleans house. She holds SKY’s title up and tells her she’s coming for it. We head to another break.

Winner: No Contest

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Comes Out & Sami Zayn Returns

Backstage, we see CM Punk is shown walking wearing a hoodie, and he doesn’t look happy. After that, we see a lengthy emotional full career video package of Jey Uso. From there, we return inside the jam-packed T-Mobile Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the YEET-tastic theme music.

On that note, out comes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso. He comes to the ring with a big YEET-fest, which fans wants seconds of. They get it, and then Uso begins his first promo as champion. After he says the basics, the theme for Sami Zayn hits and out he comes in his return appearance.

Zayn smiles at Uso and after a delay, he walks up and hugs him. Fans chant “Ucey! Ucey!” and then “Sami Uso! Sami Uso!” before he says a word. He says he just wanted to be the first one in the ring standing across from him with that shoulder on his title to say he’s proud of him. He tells him he’s his Uce, his dog and his friend. Jimmy Uso comes out and they have a YEET-abration to end the segment.

Karrion Kross Confronts AJ Styles Once Again

Logan Paul’s post-show digital exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley from backstage at WrestleMania 41 Sunday is shown. After that, we shoot live backstage where Jackie Redmond is standing by with AJ Styles. Styles says losing last night was a hard pill to swallow.

Logan Paul used his lackeys to help, but he’s moving on. Part of being phenomenal is bouncing back. Karrion Kross comes up with Scarlett. The crowd loudly cheers Kross. Kross says there is no bouncing back from getting pinned by Paul. Styles is the best of them, which makes it painful that he got pinned by Paul and legitimized him.

Styles says he hated the person he saw in the mirror last year. If he hit Paul with the brass knuckles, the win would mean nothing. If Kross wants to be angry at the world, he shouldn’t take Styles down with him. Styles tells him to solve the problem himself. Kross says, “Maybe I will” and makes a sadistic facial expression.

GUNTHER Brutally Attacks Pat McAfee & Michael Cole

We see Dominik Mysterio warming up backstage for his first WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against Penta. We then cut live inside the arena, where GUNTHER is standing over Pat McAfee and Michael Cole at the commentary desk yelling at them off-mic.

GUNTHER ends up snatching up Cole and slapping his choke on him. McAfee pushes GUNTHER, and a ton of officials try and break things up. GUNTHER stands up and glares at McAfee. When it seems like it’s over, GUNTHER runs up and attacks McAfee from behind, slapping his choke on him as well.

Adam Pearce and a ton of officials are screaming at GUNTHER to let go, as McAfee slides unconscious. GUNTHER finally lets go and walks off. Pearce and officials tend to McAfee. They help him up and he gags and chokes as fans chant his name. They help he and Cole to the back as McAfee continues struggling to breathe. We head to a break. When the show returns, Cole refuses to take off per Pearce’s request. He joins Joe Tessitore at the desk.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

It’s time for what is likely the final match of the evening. As Cole takes his seat alongside Tessitore, the two set the stage for a championship contest coming up. Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits and out comes the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion for his first defense.

He settles into the ring to loud “Dirty Dom! Dirty….Dirty Dom!” song-style chants, the same way fans sing Cody Rhodes’ name for his song-chants. His opponent for his defense in this title tilt hits, and out comes Penta to a big crowd reaction of his own. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Following some initial back-and-forth action, Penta hits some high spots and takes the early lead. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Carlito hits the ring, as does the returning JD McDonagh, both of whom make sure Dom-Dom gets the “W” for his first successful title defense. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez join them afterwards to celebrate with all of their gold.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman Come Out To Close The Show

When the show returns, Seth Rollins’ theme hits and out he comes in his bright-ass yellow suit, with his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, by his side. He settles in the ring for what is likely to be our main event segment of the show.

After soaking up all the crowd chants, which start with “Thank you Rollins!” before changing to “F**k you Heyman!” and others, he begins speaking. He reminds us that he is, in fact, a visionary. Rollins says he took a wise man from Roman Reigns, he stole CM Punk’s best friend, he is the winner of the main event of Wrestle Mania.

Before he can go much further here comes CM Punk and a brawl breaks out. Punk gets the upper hand in the corner then turns towards Heyman. Rollins attacks from behind and hits a stomp. Heyman informs us that we’re going to continue this until WrestleMania 42 for the next top star, Seth Freakin Rollins.

On that note, Roman Reigns’ music hits, and he appears. Another brawl breaks out. Reigns hits the spear to Rollins! Heyman eats a Superman Punch! Out of nowhere, Bron Breakker hits the ring and turns Reigns inside-out with a massive spear.

The show ends with “The Wiseman” showing off his new two Paul Heyman Guys — Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. That’s how the Raw After Mania show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!