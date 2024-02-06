WWE RAW Results – February 5, 2024

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network live this evening from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. with the latest installment of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match, GUNTHER’s 600-Day Intercontinental Championship Celebration, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the Raw Women’s Tag-Team Championships, The Miz vs. JD McDonagh, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla, as well as DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. The New Day in a Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Eliminator bout.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 5, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/5/2024)

This week’s show kicks off, as always, with the John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature. We then head into a lengthy video package looking back at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event from 9 days ago, as well as what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Kick Off This Week’s Show

We then shoot live inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis where Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to kick off this week’s show. He gets in the ring and acknowledges the big pop he got. He does his opening catchphrases, which the fans say with him, and he again compliments himself on the level of pop he is getting.

Rollins mentions how he smelled what was cooking on Friday night and after the show, he’s got more questions than answers. He says it sounds like the crowd wants Cody Rhodes. He says good news, he does too. He tells Cody to come on down. The theme for “The American Nightmare” hits and out he comes to a massive pop of his own to help get things started this week.

Michael Cole mentions Cody Rhodes trending worldwide on Twitter for three consecutive days. Pat McAfee then mentions the specific “#WeWantCody” hashtag. “Well, we got ’em!” He settles in the ring and his music dies down as Cole informs us about the Bullrope match he has tonight with Shinsuke Nakamura. The two look at each other and fans begin chanting “Rocky sucks!” after Cody asks what we want to talk about.

Rollins admits he wasn’t expecting that. Cole asks on commentary if it’s 1996 again. The fans chant “We Want Cody!” Rollins says he’s been where Cody has been before and he gets it, but he needs answers. He says he meant what he said last week and stands by the words he spoke. He tells Cody they both need this match. He says he needs to know if he’s better than the last time they squared off.

He needs to know if he’s the best. He wants to test himself against the best, “And Cody Rhodes, you are the best!” He wants answers and asks Cody outright if he’s gonna fight him at WrestleMania. The fans chant “No! No! No!” and before Cody can respond, the sword slice is heard and out comes “The Scottish Warrior.” Drew McIntyre heads to the ring to a mixed reaction, mostly negative.

McIntyre talks about CM Punk and says he even had a t-shirt made for it. He takes his sweater off to reveal a shirt made out of his recent X post with a photo of him kneeling to CM Punk’s WrestleMania grave. McIntyre tells Cody he needs to “Finish His Story.” He tells him to think of the work in the ring and the media events he’s done. He says he’s earned his moment and tells him not to let everyone down. He says don’t let your dad down.

Seth tells Drew, “Hey, look. You don’t gotta be a prick, alright?” He asks Drew why he thinks if Cody doesn’t accept his challenge, why he automatically assumes he’ll get the title match at WrestleMania. Drew brings up outside reasons he lost to Rollins and says Rollins lost three times to Cody. McIntyre calls Seth the workhorse champ and mocks Roman Reigns saying everyone knows how his matches are gonna end, his family is gonna interfere.

Cody goes to talk but Drew tells him to let him finish. He says Seth did a good job bringing the title this far, but it’s time for Drew to take it from here. He hits Rollins with a cheap shot. Cody fights Drew in defense of Rollins and he decks Drew, who rolls out of the ring. Cody’s theme hits as he stares down Drew on the floor to end the opening segment of this week’s show.

Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Championship Qualifier

The New Day vs. Imperium vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

We then see Becky Lynch arriving backstage as Cole points out she has an Elimination Chamber qualifier against Shayna Baszler tonight. We also see Katana Chance and Kayden Carter arriving to the building as Cole promotes their title shot against The Kabuki Warriors later this evening.

On that note, we head to a commercial break as the entrances begin for the Raw Fatal-4-Way Tag-Team Title Qualifier match. When we return, Imperium, DIY and The Creed Brothers are in the ring. The New Day’s theme hits and out they come as the fourth and final team in this high stakes bout. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of this week’s show.

Tommaso Ciampa and Xavier Woods kick things off as the first two legal participants in the bout. Ciampa slaps on a side head lock, but Woods escapes and takes over. Cole points out the new aggressive style Woods has been showing as of late. He tags in Kofi Kingston, who hits a big springboard spot.

As the action continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Ludwig Kaiser working over Kofi Kingston. We build to a sequence where DIY hits a double dive, Julius Creed hits a big top-rope flip to the floor and Ciampa turns Woods upside down and leaps backwards with an Avalanche White Noise onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Wow.

From there, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial as the action in this high stakes opener continues. We return from the break to some more multi-person high spots, including an insane stacked spot in the corner involving everyone in the match. Julius Creed hits a big top-rope moonsault for a close near fall after that, which gets broken up.

Everyone ends up on the floor, and Giovanni Vinci is visibly limping pretty bad. Brutus Creed comes off the top-rope with a big Brutus Ball to a pile of bodies on the floor. Back in the ring, Brutus hits another Brutus Ball, but he’s not the legal man. Ciampa, who is, takes advantage and he and Gargano hit their finisher for the victory. With the win, DIY will move on to challenge Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne to determine The Judgment Day’s next title challengers.

Winners and ADVANCING to tag-team title eliminator: DIY

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

After the match, we head to the backstage area where we see Shayna Baszler in her gear talking directly into camera about how she’s gonna destroy Becky Lynch tonight. We see Becky Lynch walking with a look of determination on her face as she talks into the camera about how she’s gonna win tonight and move on to take the WWE Women’s Championship after winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Becky Lynch’s theme hits inside the arena and out comes “The Man” to a big pop. She settles in the ring for this Women’s Chamber Qualifier bout as we head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the theme for Shayna Baszler hits and out she comes. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Lynch taking it to Baszler early on as Zoey Stark is shown watching backstage. It is mentioned that Stark will face Liv Morgan in a qualifier bout next week.

We see some more back-and-forth action, with Baszler coming closer and closer to finishing Lynch off. In the end, however, it is “Big Time Becks” who manages to fight her way to a hard-earned victory. With the win, she qualifies for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match: Becky Lynch

Nia Jax Beats Down Rhea Ripley Once Again

We shoot backstage and we see Cathy Kelley standing by with Liv Morgan. She talks about losing a year of her career and mentions how she’s coming back next week for a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier match against Zoey Stark. She vows revenge on Rhea Ripley. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Drew McIntyre busting Adam Pearce’s balls about Rhea Ripley coming out unannounced to the ring and looking unhappy. Pearce heads off to deal with that. We settle inside the arena where “Mami” heads to the ring. She gets on the mic and brings up Becky Lynch qualifying for the Women’s Chamber. She says she’s not out here to talk about that.

Ripley loses her cool and says she’s out here to call out Nia Jax for a one-on-one fight. She says she’s gonna rip Nia’s head off. As she continues ranting, Raw G.M. Adam Pearce comes out telling her this is not the time for this. Pearce says Ripley can have Jax, with her title on the line, at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE.

Pearce asks Ripley to head to the back so they can continue the show, but before she can exit the ring, Nia Jax’s theme hits. She power walks out and Ripley exits the ring to meet her half way. They brawl in the ring as Pearce freaks out and calls for security to come down and break things up.

They do, temporarily. Jax ends up breaking free and splashing Ripley before laying out security. She hits her finisher on a laid out Ripley and leaves her down and out as she heads to the back.

Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

The theme for Alpha Academy hits and out comes Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri for scheduled mixed tag-team action. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Ivar and Valhalla make their way out. Valhalla isn’t wearing the deer antlers, and for some reason that led to Cole babbling for about two or three minutes about the role those antlers play in her success in the ring.

From there, the bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. Maxxine Dupri does well early on, but then hits back-to-back botches. For some reason she chose then to do the “THANK YOU!” self-congratulatory crowd-call, and they all boo her. Ouch. Seconds later, Valhalla and Ivar pick up the win.

Winners: Ivar & Valhalla

R-Truth Still Thinks He’s In The Judgment Day

Backstage, we see The Judgment Day in their clubhouse. They talk about Rhea Ripley being okay but pissed. They laugh at what Nia Jax has coming for her with someone like “Mami” so pissed off. They prep JD McDonagh for The Miz and then R-Truth comes in.

They all get annoyed with Truth and one-by-one leave, with Finn Balor last leaving and telling Damian Priest he can’t deal with him. Priest exhales but ultimately tells Truth “screw it, make yourself at home,” and walks off. Truth finds a box of shirts and gets an idea.

JD McDonagh vs. The Miz

We return inside the arena where JD McDonagh’s theme hits. Out he comes accompanied by “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. The two head to the ring, where McDonagh will be going one-on-one against The Miz. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, The Miz does a quick backstage interview with Jackie Redmond and then heads out to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go with this one. After some back-and-forth action, McDonagh settles into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see R-Truth come out in a yellow vender vest to give out the Judgment Day t-shirts he found in the clubhouse earlier. He ends up at ringside, where he pulls a shirt over Dom-Dom, allowing Miz to super kick him. In the ring, McDonagh hits a big moonsault.

McDonagh goes for the pin after the big top-rope spot connects, but Miz kicks out. McDonagh gets distracted by Truth, who hops on the ring apron with a bunch of cash to give him as his cut of the t-shirt sales. McDonagh smiles and takes the cash, but then Miz hits a Skull Crushing Finale for the win. After the match, Truth poses with Miz and smirks like he did it on purpose.

Winner: The Miz

Adam Pearce’s Office With Imperium & Bron Breakker

A video package airs to promote the Undisputed Women’s Tag-Team title bout later tonight and then we return in Adam Pearce’s office. The Raw G.M. is dealing with Imperium, who want to make sure GUNTHER’s 600-day Intercontinental Championship Celebration goes perfect. Bron Breakker ends up coming in. We head to another break.