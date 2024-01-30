WWE RAW Results – January 29, 2024

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth and WrestleMania XL kicks off tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network live this evening from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with the fallout from the first annual premium live event of the year, WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

On tap for tonight’s show is GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, as well as appearances by CM Punk, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Cody Rhodes.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/29/2024)

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/29/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” signature airs and then we shoot inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. He runs down the lineup for tonight’s show and then we head into a lengthy video package looking at Saturday’s Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

Pat McAfee Named New Weekly Color-Commentator For Raw

From there, the sounds of Pat McAfee’s theme hits and out he comes for the second night in a row. He takes a seat alongside Michael Cole and the two reveal they are the new weekly commentary team for WWE Raw going forward.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week’s Show

He then gets ready to call the show and out comes CM Punk to get us started in our commercial-free first hour of the show. “The Best in the World” settles inside the ring with a sling on his arm. He talks about coming close but not winning at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. He says Cody Rhodes did and he’d like to congratulate him on it.

Punk goes on to talk about how he unfortunately suffered a torn triceps during the Rumble bout. He says his dream of main eventing WrestleMania isn’t going to happen. He says maybe it will never happen. Maybe it’s not supposed to happen. He says he doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him, as he holds back tears.

He talks about seeing a cancer kid get treatment regularly and always do so in good spirits. He says what he’s dealing with is a bump in the road. He talks about how he loses more than he wins. “Did anyone see my UFC career?” he jokes, for a big pop from the Tampa crowd. He says he’s always been a Cubs fan and knows, “There’s always next year.”

Drew McIntyre Confronts CM Punk

Before he can continue, the theme for Drew McIntyre hits. “Not what I was expecting,” says Punk with a serious look on his face. “The Scottish Warrior” slowly makes his way down to the ring as Cole reminds the viewing audience how vocal McIntyre has been about Punk since his return to WWE back in November.

McIntyre says with a serious look on his face that he understands what Punk is going through. He says he’s been dealt with many setbacks at crucial times in his life as well. He says he can relate to his friend with cancer as well. He then makes the heel turn and says, “I want you to know … I prayed for this.” He mentioned coming to the Rumble with intentions of gunning for Punk.

He talks about how Punk was the one who eliminated him and he couldn’t sleep that night. He says then he woke up and learned of Punk’s injury and he slept like a baby that night. He says Punk won the battle, but he won the war. He says he’s gonna find a way into the world title match at WrestleMania, and he’s gonna go to the main event and live CM Punk’s dream — again.

Punk goes to respond but before he can, McIntyre cuts him off and tells him he better look in his eyes when he responds to him. Punk walks up in McIntyre’s face and says very seriously that his triceps isn’t hurt as much as his heart is. He’s gonna go heal his triceps and he’s gonna come back and main event WrestleMania, but first he’s coming straight for him.

McIntyre goes to hit Punk with a cheap shot, but Punk ducks it and starts kicking away at McIntyre. McIntyre fights back and starts beating down and pummeling Punk until the theme for Sami Zayn hits. The crowd explodes as the returning Zayn runs down to chase off McIntyre as officials tend to the injured Punk.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

Damian Priest & Finn Balor (C) vs. #DIY

We shoot backstage to The Judgment Day club house where Rhea Ripley asks if they’re done with distractions and if they’re gonna show everyone just who the hell they are tonight when they defend the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships against #DIY. Damian Priest assures her he is done with distractions and will make an example tonight.

They walk off and then we cut to #DIY walking the hall ways backstage as they talk directly into the camera about how they’re gonna beat Priest and Finn Balor to capture the tag titles tonight.

Inside Amalie Arena again, we hear the familiar sounds of #DIY’s theme music and out comes the duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. They settle in the ring for our first match of the evening. Out next comes The Judgment Day and after the champs settle in the ring, the bell sounds and off we go.

Gargano and Ciampa start off strong but Priest and Balor start to take over after the action spills out to the ringside area on the floor. Back in the ring, #DIY come within a half a second of scoring the pin for the win, but in the end, they get the rug snatched out from underneath them as Balor hits his Coup de Grace off the top-rope for the win. With the win, The Judgment Day retain their gold.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Damian Priest & Finn Balor

Damian Priest & The Judgment Day Call Out R-Truth

After the match, The Judgment Day, minus Rhea Ripley, come into the ring. Damian Priest gets on the mic and says there’s someone he and the rest of the group need to apologize to after Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event. He tells R-Truth to come out to the ring. R-Truth’s theme hits and out he comes to a huge pop from the Tampa crowd.

R-Truth is hesitant, but Priest assures him everything will be fine if he comes into the ring. Balor tells Truth that Priest is a man of his word. Truth gets in the ring and talks about how The Judgment Day are a family and always have been. He continues to talk but then Priest tells him he’s got to understand that The Judgment Day is a family, but he’s not part of it.

Priest says he likes Truth, so that’s why he’s not gonna do this. He then tells the rest of the group to attack him and they do. They beat him down until The Miz’s theme hits. Out comes the other half of the part-time Awesome Truth duo to attempt to make the save, but he too quickly falls victim to the numbers game disadvantage. The crowd boos loudly as The Judgment Day beat down Truth and Miz.

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

We see some highlights from the Royal Rumble PLE over the weekend and then return inside Amalie Arena as the theme for Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark hits. As they make their way out, we see the pre-Raw digital exclusive featuring the two from earlier this evening on social media.

Their opponents theme hits and out comes former Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. WWE Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin returned to saying Chelsea Green’s name in over-the-top dramatic fashion the way she used to, which McAfee acknowledged on the broadcast on commentary.

From there, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Baszler and Stark dominate the action straight out of the gate, taking it to Green for the most part and utilizing their submission skills and taking the fight to the former champs on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, they ultimately finish them off for the quick victory.

Winners: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

We shoot backstage and see Cody Rhodes walking the hall way area as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee inform us that we will hear from “The American Nightmare” — next. On that note, at 53 minutes past the hour, we finally head into our first commercial time out of the evening.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a “68 days away” graphic for WrestleMania XL and then return inside Amalie Arena, where we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance music. Out comes Cody Rhodes in a suit as the fans in Tampa sing along with his theme song as he makes his way to the ring with pyro exploding in the background.