WWE RAW Results – March 11, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with just under 30 days remaining until WrestleMania XL.

On tap for this week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Michael Cole interviewing Cody Rhodes, a dual announcement from Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, as well as the Gauntlet match for GUNTHER’s opponent for his WWE Intercontinental Championship defense at WrestleMania XL.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, March 11, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/11/2024)

We shoot inside the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Travis Scott Arrives With “Main Event” Jey Uso

Michael Cole mentions The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins being announced for WrestleMania XL. We see rap star Travis Scott arriving with “Main Event” Jey Uso. GUNTHER is shown arriving.

Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins Kick Off This Week’s Show

The theme for Drew McIntyre hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior” to kick off this week’s show. He settles in the ring as Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary to talk about McIntyre challenging Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

“Selfish, delusional, hypocrite, arrogant, junkie,” is how McIntyre begins. He says Rollins couldn’t help himself and just had to accept the tag match with Cody against Rock and Reigns for night one ahead of their showdown for the title on night two of WrestleMania.

The fans start giving McIntyre the “What?” treatment. He comes up with a gem of a response. “Say ‘What?’ if you’re glad I got rid of CM Punk” and the fans do, but then break out in a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant. He laughs and says he’s the only one keeping Punk relevant right now.

As McIntyre continues to run down Rollins for thinking everything revolves around him, he is cut off by the theme of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion asking McIntyre to do us all a favor and “shut our mouth, big man!” He gets in the ring with Drew.

He tells McIntyre he’s starting to sound a lot like CM Punk, because up until now, he thought Punk was the biggest cry baby hypocrite. He says McIntyre seems to be wanting to become an honorary member of The Bloodline lately, despite claiming to hate them so much.

He says he couldn’t of beat Cody without The Bloodline’s help or Jey Uso without their help last week. He says he thinks McIntyre would love nothing more than to have The Bloodline help him win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. He would love to be The Rock’s chosen boy.

Rollins vows that he and Cody will beat The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one at WrestleMania XL, so they won’t be there to help him on night two. He also vows to leave McIntyre laying at WrestleMania XL and when he wakes up, he’ll hear the fans singing his music. The fans start singing.

Drew goes to walk off but Seth stops him and says one more thing. He tells him his blown out knee, his back, The Rock, Roman Reigns as problems he has going into WrestleMania XL. He says at the very bottom of that list of problems is Drew McIntyre. Drew walks back and looks angry. Seth tells him take your shot but he walks off.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

We see the arrival of The Kabuki Warriors backstage as Cole and McAfee plug their title defense of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships later tonight against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song. Out comes “The Man” to kick off action inside the ring on this week’s show. Lynch takes on Liv Morgan, as Morgan’s “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” continues next. We head to a pre-match commercial on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, Cole talks about WWE passing the 100 million subscriber mark on YouTube, and brags about how many people this is more than, such as the NBA, etc. Liv Morgan’s theme hits and she makes her way out to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

Lynch takes it to Morgan early on as Cole talks about this being their first singles match in a couple of years. Lynch knocks Morgan to the floor. She goes for a baseball slide, but Morgan dives back into the ring, hits the ropes and splashes on Lynch at the floor after diving through the ropes.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Morgan in the offensive driver’s seat. When we return, we see Liv still taking it to Becky, including hitting a power bomb from the ring apron to the floor for a close near fall back inside the ring.

“The Man” ends up taking back over and she hits a Man-Handle Slam with violent authority. She can’t go for the follow-up pin attempt, however, as Morgan manages to roll out to the floor. We head into a second mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Lynch looking for the Dis-Arm Her submission. Liv counters it into a submission of her own. Liv hits her Ob-Liv-ion finisher but can’t go for the pin, because Lynch rolls to the floor, just like Liv did earlier in the match. Back inside the ring, Lynch catches Morgan off the middle rope for another Man-Handle Slam, this time for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley Confronts Becky Lynch In The Ring

After the match, Lynch gives Liv a nod of respect. Liv goes to leave the ring and head to the back. As she does, we hear the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme music. Out comes “Mami” to a big pop. Liv yells in her face as they pass each other on the ramp. Ripley heads to join Lynch, her opponent for WrestleMania XL, in the ring.