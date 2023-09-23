WWE RAW To Feature Miz TV Segment With Special Guest Drew McIntyre

You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program this coming Monday night, the company has announced a special installment of Miz TV.

The Miz will host a new episode of his Miz TV talk-show segment on Monday night’s show at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, which will feature special guest Drew McIntyre.

WWE.com released the following announcement confirming the Miz TV segment featuring “The Scottish Warrior.”

The Scottish Warrior is in a pickle. Last week he stood on unsure footing after defeating Jey Uso in the main event. Following the match, The Judgment Day picked the bones of “Main Event” Jey, forcing McIntyre to decide whether or not he would help his rival.



He initially turned his back on his adversary before wavering once more. In the end, the decision was made for him as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes came to the aid of Jey.



What attitude will McIntyre when joins The A-Lister on “MizTV”? You don’t want to miss what is sure to be a must-see episode of “MizTV”, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Previously announced for Monday’s show is an opening segment featuring Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura will respond to Seth Rollins’ challenge, plus action including Bronson Reed vs. Otis, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American title, as well as The Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team titles.

Make sure to join us here on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Ontario, CA.