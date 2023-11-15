WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 11/13/2023

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.467 million viewers, with a rating of 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.61% from this past week’s 1.522 million viewers and down 6.38% from last week’s rating of 0.47 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest) defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network:

1,467,000 viewers

