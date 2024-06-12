WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 6/10/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s Clash at the Castle go-home episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.609 million viewers, with a rating of 0.50 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 4.17% from this past week’s 1.679 million viewers and down 5.66% from last week’s rating of 0.53 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre battling The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor in a singles match.