WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 9/11/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.353 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.704 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.40, down from 0.52 last week. This was the second-lowest-rated Raw ever, trailing only a best-of episode from last December.

Jey Uso & Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor), Drew McIntyre vs. Xavier Woods, Chelsea Green vs. Shayna Baszler, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser), and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez were among the matches featured on the show.

The show competed with Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC, which drew more than 22.6 million viewers. Last year’s MNF opener drew 19.76 million viewers across all networks. Raw’s ratings were expected to plummet, and they did.

In the first hour, the show drew 1.367 million viewers and a 0.38 key demo rating, followed by 1.401 and a 0.43 in the second hour. The third hour drew 1.292 million viewers and received a 0.40 rating.