WWE RAW’s Stacked Day 1 Edition Becoming A Hot Ticket

WWE is taking the day off for Christmas before returning to the road for the annual post-Christmas live event tour, so there will be no live Monday Night RAW this evening.

Instead, WWE will show a best-of episode of its flagship show. They’ll be back on January 1st with a new episode and a jam-packed show centered on the Day 1 theme.

The first Day 1 show took place in January 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal-Five Way match to become the new WWE Champion.

Lesnar was supposed to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title, but the match was canceled after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. WWE President Nick Khan came up with the idea for the show.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales, reports that the show has sold 10,585 tickets, with 132 remaining for a total of 10,717. It has sold 434 tickets in the last week. WWE last visited the venue in 2022 for a Raw episode on July 4th, drawing 6,121 fans.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Drew McIntyre, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend against Ivy Nile, Becky Lynch will face Nia Jax, and Natalya and Tegan Nox will face Shayna Baszler and Zoe Stark in a Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contenders match.